All Stars Invade Williams Grove For Brown Tribute This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will return to Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday, May 28 when the track presents the $10,000-to-win, 30-lap Davey Brown Tribute Race.

The event will fete renowned sprint car mechanic Davey Brown Sr. who is currently within an eighth decade of wrenching open wheel sprint cars since starting out in the mid-1950s.

Activities honoring Brown will take place in the infield from 5:45 to 7 pm.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm with race time set for 7:30.

Adult general admission for the May 28 racing program is set at $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The holiday weekend special will be a “sprints only” racing event featuring a fireworks display as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

The All Stars will bring a contingent of challengers into Williams Grove for a mid-state tour led by point leader Ian Madsen.

While Madsen has yet to win this season, those behind him in the point standings certainly have, to include Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, Kyle Reinhardt, Tony Stewart and others.

Courtney, of Indianapolis, Ind., has taken three wins already in May.

Other All Stars that will be looking for their first win of the season in the Brown Tribute race will be Hunter Schuerenberg, Cory Eliason, Zeb Wise and Paul McMahan.

Kyle Larson took an All Stars victory at the track in April during the Tommy Classic while Peck scored earlier in the season during an unsanctioned event at Williams Grove.

With his storied 100th career oval win on May 21, Lance Dewease is now the current Williams Grove Speedway point leader.

To date in seven events run, there has not been a repeat winner in sprint car action at Williams Grove Speedway.

June 4 racing at Williams Grove will feature the 410 sprint cars and the USAC East wingless sprints.

Keep up to all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.