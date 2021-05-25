Familiar faces occupy victory lane at Placerville Speedway on Sunday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – May 23, 2021…Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Galt’s Ryan Winter picked up wins in their respective divisions last night during the special “Sunday Funday” event at Placerville Speedway.

Cox started from the outside of the front row in the 25-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car feature and blasted into the lead at the waving of the green flag. The two-time Forni Classic winner carved his way through lapped traffic like a hot knife through butter and held a sizable advantage for much of the contest.

Aromas, CA’s Justin Sanders began to cut away at the lead however as the laps ticked off and certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats.

A late restart gave Sanders a closer shot and he attempted a couple of moves to steal the lead away, but Cox was mistake free on the high-side of the speedway and accepted the Ron Stahl checkered flag for his ninth career Winged 360 triumph at the track. Sanders brought home yet another consistent finish in second, followed by Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick in third, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi in fourth and Mather’s Kalib Henry in fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 were Joel Myers Jr., Andy Forsberg, Willie Croft, Kaleb Montgomery and Bud Kaeding.

Roseville’s Sean Becker captured the B-main, while Penngrove’s Colby Johnson won the C-main. Four eight-lap heat races were held and went to Justyn Cox, Kaleb Montgomery, Tanner Carrick and Justin Sanders. Andy Gregg paced the field in ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust Qualifying by touring the quarter-mile in 10.583 seconds. A strong field of 36 Winged Sprint Cars competed at the special Sunday show.

Winged 360 results: 1. 7C-Justyn Cox[2]; 2. 35M-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi[9]; 5. 5J-Kalib Henry[8]; 6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[6]; 7. X1-Andy Forsberg[4]; 8. 29-Willie Croft[10]; 9. 93-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 10. 69-Bud Kaeding[12]; 11. 16X-Andy Gregg[5]; 12. 21-Shane Hopkins[13]; 13. 88A-Joey Ancona[11]; 14. 83V-Sean Becker[16]; 15. 38B-Blake Carrick[14]; 16. 34-Landon Brooks[19]; 17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[20]; 18. 2X-Max Mittry[15]; 19. 22X-Tyler Thompson[17]; 20. 21X-Michael Ing[18]