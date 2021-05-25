Huset’s Speedway Hosts Two-Day Event Featuring $7,500-to-Win NOSA Series and $6,000-to-Win Tri-State Late Models Races This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 24, 2021) – The first two-day event of the season is set for the upcoming holiday weekend at Huset’s Speedway.

The high-banked oval welcomes the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on Sunday and Monday, capped by a $7,500-to-win finale. The 410ci winged sprint car series will be joined by the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models on Monday for the $6,000-to-win Ben Nothdurft Memorial.

Justin Henderson captured the first NOSA Series event of the season on May 16 and he backed that up by winning the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event last Sunday. Henderson is the only driver to pick up multiple wins at Huset’s Speedway this season. He leads the championship standings by eight points over Carson McCarl with Matt Juhl only 10 points out of the top spot.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will both be in action on Sunday as well.

Zach Olivier, Billy Prouty and Cory Yeigh have earned Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks wins this year. Yeigh currently owns a one-point lead over both Prouty and Tim Dann in the standings.

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series races have been captured by Lee Goos Jr., John Lambertz and Jesse Lindberg. Goos Jr. holds a one-point advantage over Shane Fick and a nine-point edge over Lambertz in the standings.

Monday marks the first of two visits by the Tri-State Late Models to Huset’s Speedway this season and the return trip isn’t until September.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 4:30 p.m. both nights. Hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. with racing set for 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $18 for adults on Sunday and $20 on Monday; $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night; and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20 on Sunday.

DIRTVision will air a live video stream of the action both nights.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Justin Henderson – 2 (May 16 and May 23) and Austin McCarl – 1 (May 9)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 23); Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 9)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 23); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); and Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motorsports Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series; and Monday for the Ben Nothdurft Memorial featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.