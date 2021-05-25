INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TRACPASS.COM

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 24, 2021)………Advance tickets are now available for NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week, the most rigorous and thrilling week of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing of the year, June 3-12, in the Hoosier State.

If you purchase your advance tickets for the eight races in ten nights series from www.TracPass.com, you’ll save $5 each over the price you’d pay at the gate on race day.

Walk-up tickets will be available at track on each race day of the 17th annual Indiana Midget Week series, expanded in 2021 from a six-race series to an eight-night smorgasbord at eight great dirt racing venues.

IMW begins on Thursday, June 3, at Paragon Speedway for the opener; followed by Bloomington Speedway on Friday, June 4; Lawrenceburg Speedway on Saturday, June 5; and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. on Sunday June 6 to close out the first weekend of action.

After a two-day breather, the series resumes at the brand-new Circle City Raceway Indianapolis on Wednesday, June 9, for the first series event held in Indianapolis since a date at the Speedrome in 2005. Closing out the IMW schedule on the ensuing nights are Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, Ind.) on Thursday, June 10; Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, June 11, and the finale, at Kokomo Speedway, on Saturday, June 12.

2021 NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

Friday, June 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Saturday, June 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Sunday, June 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Wednesday, June 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Thursday, June 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Friday, June 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Saturday, June 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN