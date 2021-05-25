Justyn Cox Wins Sunday Funday at Placerville Speedway with C&M Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

While bad luck has seemed to hinder them all season long, Sunday night Justyn Cox was able to get the monkey of off C&M Motorsports’ back as he broke through and captured the win during Placerville Speedway’s Sunday Funday event.

“It has been a pretty grueling year for our team with issues seemingly knocking us out of some top finishes lately,” Justyn Cox said. “Cody, the guys, and I have a really good balance at Placerville Speedway, and it is great to get them a win and hopefully give us some momentum heading into the summer months.”

36 cars showed up for the rare Sunday program at Placerville Speedway, and Cox would get the night kicked off by timing the C&M Motorsports machine timed in 5th fastest in his qualifying group.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Cox would get the jump and race out to the early lead. Able to pick up the win, Cox would earn a spot in the redraw where the two pill would put him on the front row of the 25-lap feature event.

On a very slick racing surface with a huge cushion built up in both sets of corners, Cox would plant his right rear against the curb and get out to an early lead.

Looking extremely stout on the cushion, Cox would set a torrid pace despite a couple of cautions and red flags hindering his pace. A late restart would see Justin Sanders attempt to wrestle the lead from the Clarksburg, CA driver, but on this night, Justyn Cox would not be denied as he picked up the win.

Saturday night, Cox and company were also in action as they checked in for an ‘open’ show at Stockton Dirt Track.

Running a two-heat format, Cox would record a third-place finish in his first heat race before tallying a second-place finish in heat race number two.

On a very narrow, and one-lane, racing surface, Cox and company would experiment with a few things on the Berco Redwood/Barry Lumber, Inc./Lund Construction mount on this day.

Taking the green flag from the fourth starting position, Cox would keep his machine in the fourth spot for much of the feature as he chased after Tanner Carrick. With the surface remaining narrow in the feature, Cox would hang on to the top five finish as he ended up fourth on this day.

“Overall it was a really solid weekend for our team, and it was much needed after some rotten luck as of late,” Cox said. “I am so happy to get back into victory lane at Placerville Speedway, and really happy to do it with Cody and Mandi.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Barry Lumber, Inc., Lund Construction, Anrak, Legacy Specialties, Inc. PT Shocks, Swartz Diesel, Alturas Tires, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: Cox and C&M Motorsports head to Marysville Raceway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Sunday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-14, Wins-1, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-11

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with C&M Motorsports by following @PrecisonShocks or @Mandi7C on Twitter.