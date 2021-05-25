Three-night ticket packages for the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway on sale now

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…After being forced to cancel last year’s Elk Grove Ford “Hangtown 100” the Placerville Speedway is pleased to announce that three-night ticket packages for this November’s running are on sale now.

The much-anticipated triple-header takes place on Thursday-Saturday November 18-20 and features the popular USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets all three nights. Rounding out the card at the event and sure to bring thrills of their own will be the Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints.

Three-night Reserved ticket packages for the Hangtown 100 cost $120, while three-night General Admission packages are available for $90. Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day. To purchase your tickets visit https://happsnow.com/event/Placerville-Speedway

More details on the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100, including the format, will be out as soon as they become available. The inaugural running of the event in 2019 saw Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson capture a thrilling victory in both the 100-lap feature and the overall points, taking home $32,000 for his efforts.

With the show now moving to a weekend date, it is sure to be even bigger and better in 2021. Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,00 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates regarding the track.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 Weekend Schedule at Placerville Speedway

Thursday November 18: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints

Friday November 19: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints

Saturday November 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints