Thunderbowl Raceway announces Faria Memorial schedule update

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…After consulting with several race teams Thunderbowl Raceway has announced that the “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” has been moved to Friday July 23rd and will feature a slight update to the night’s division lineup.

The Faria Memorial date change comes about to improve participation from local teams, as well as help the King of the West-NARC Series event at Santa Maria Speedway the following night.

The new lineup on Friday July 23rd will now be comprised of the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and the Western RaceSaver Sprints.

Unfortunately, this move leaves the USAC West Coast 360s and USAC Western States Midgets off the card, however, Thunderbowl Raceway looks forward to next season once things get back to normal in our racing world.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway Remaining Events

Friday July 23: King of the West-NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSavers (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Thursday October 21: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 22: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 23: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday November 12: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Mini Stocks