Waynesfield Raceway Park hosts NRA vs. Patriot Sprint Tour finale paying $12k to win!

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Waynesfield Raceway Park will host Ohio’s highest paying 360 c.i. sprint car event of the season Sunday, May 30 as the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance (NRA) Sprint Invaders take on the Patriot Sprint Tour competitors from the east.

The three-day “Ohio Invasion” begins Friday, May 28 at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio and follows on Saturday, May 29 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. The “invasion” wraps up with the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Sunday, May 30 and the feature winner will take home $12,000!

The weekend has nearly $80,000 in total purse with bonuses and tow money and the top three from Friday and Saturday are locked into Sunday’s Kahle Memorial at Waynesfield.

Originally the FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprints were to compete at Waynesfield on May 30 but track promoter Shane Helms and FAST President Aaron Fry decided with such a large purse to give the teams that have 360 engines a chance at the big money.

“First I want to thank Ohio Logistics and K&L Ready Mix for support to make the purse possible. I also want to thank Aaron Fry for working with us and we will reschedule the FAST event for a later date,” said Helms.

The non-wing MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) will also be in competition at Waynesfield on May 30.

Gates will open Sunday at 3 p.m. with racing underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20; $15 for senior citizens (ages 62 and up); $10 for teens (ages 11-15); and kids 10 and under get in free. Pit passes are $35 with kids 10 and under allowed in the pits with an adult for $20.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.