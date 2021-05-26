Brian Brown Sets New Track Record Before Posting Pair of Wins at Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 25, 2021) – Brian Brown achieved a new feat on Saturday evening at Knoxville Raceway, where he established a new track record before winning two main events.

Brown’s qualifying time of 14.351 seconds bested the 15-year-old record of 14.407 seconds. He followed that up by winning a pair of features to give him three wins this season and 53 career in the 410ci sprint car division at ‘The Sprint Car Capital of the World.’

May 22 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (6); Feature: 1 (3); Make-Up Feature: 1 (6).

“You don’t go in there saying hopefully we set the track record, but conditions were ideal for it,” Brown said. “Our engines are good enough and our cars are fast enough. It felt good to get the track record. For whatever reason I felt like it’d never be broken. It’s awesome to have your name by that record. I’m sure it will be broken down the road sometime.

“With the rain they had the track crew and push trucks wanted to race so we’re thankful for that. Sometimes it leads to a narrow track. We embraced it knowing the Knoxville Nationals might have a rainy qualifying night and you may have to adapt. I feel like what we learned may help us down the road. I was able to get the lead pretty quick in the first feature and got through traffic really well. We had a green-white-checkered finish and I was able to hold them off to win.

“The second one took us a bit to run Parker (Price-Miller) down. We were able to pass him. We had to run Ayrton (Gennetten) down and was able to pass him for the lead with two laps to go. As that race played out the track was good enough and he was making good laps. Every decision was going to be important to make sure you got close enough to him. When you made your move it had to be precise. One mistake losing momentum during that time and you’re probably not going to win. It’s a tough thing because you want to move around the track, but if you go down there and slip up you’ve lost whatever you’ve worked to get the last four laps to get to him. We got to traffic. He hesitated one time and we pounced. It was definitely a good night for the team with the track record and two wins. The last month I feel we’re just gaining momentum. We’re on the right path and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the year.”

“It all depends on the weather this weekend,” Brown said. “We’ll take a look at the forecast throughout the week and will make a decision on where we feel is the best option to travel to.”

22 races, 3 wins, 4 top fives, 8 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 20 top 20s

