Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial up next for Sprint Car Challenge Tour this Sunday

Marysville, CA – May 25, 2021…For the first time in its brief history the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is prepared to head for the Marysville Raceway this Sunday May 30th, as part of the annual “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial.”

Racing was certainly a passion of the Hall family. They epitomized the great strengths of being at the forefront of the sport when it came to on-track racing and off-track promotions. Mel Hall believed in a united Sprint Car traveling organization and in the early 1990’s was one of the founding fathers of the Civil War Series, fundamentally what the Sprint Car Challenge Tour continues in the Golden State.

With their unmeasurable work ethic, the Hall’s were heavily involved in the now defunct Ernie Purcell Speedway in Grass Valley, before taking over operation of Twin Cities Speedway (now Marysville Raceway) in late 1994. Hall is credited with bringing professional Sprint Car racing to the Yuba-Sutter facility, which persists to this very day under the current management of Dennis Gage Promotions.

The Hall’s left their ego at the door and did the things needed for a successful series and management of Marysville Raceway. They never did this for the fame and glory or pats on the back. They were simple people who had a vision and did the best they could to make it a reality. Mel passed away on May 22, 1999 and we lost Marilyn in August of last year. The event held in their memory remains as a cornerstone of the track schedule.

Redding’s Chase Majdic continues to sit atop the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings heading into Marysville Raceway on Sunday. The driver of the Mittry Motorsports/ Farmer’s Brewing Co. No. 2X has tallied a trio of top-five finishes in the first four events held. Majdic maintains a 14-point advantage over Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, who scored victory during the SCCT opener back in March. The 19-year-old frequently gets around Marysville in good fashion and will be a favorite at the Hall.

Recent Placerville winner Justyn Cox goes into Memorial Day weekend ranking third in points but is just 17 back of Majdic for the top-spot. The Clarksburg racer captured the Hall Memorial back in 2013. Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson and Roseville’s Colby Copeland complete the top-five in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings. Robinson earned a victory at Placerville Speedway on May 15th and Copeland is fresh off a runner up during the most recent SCCT event in Hanford.

Rounding out the top-10 in the points heading into the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial are Blake Carrick, Sean Becker, Isaiah Vasquez, Max Mittry and four-time event winner Andy Forsberg. Additional entrants expected include 13-time winner this year and 2018 Hall Memorial victor Justin Sanders, along with Kaleb Montgomery, Shane Golobic, Jodie Robinson, Kalib Henry, Michael Ing, Brad Bumgarner, Billy Wallace and many more.

Joining the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards on Sunday will be the always exciting IMCA Pepsi Sport Mods.

