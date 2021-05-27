All Stars ready to invade Central Pennsylvania for Davey Brown Tribute and Weikert Memorial

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 27, 2021) – Fresh off of a mega, four-race weekend in the Hoosier State that featured the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 in four events over four days at three Indiana bullrings, capped with the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Kokomo Speedway, “America’s Series” will continue its 2021 campaign with another mega weekend, this time in Pennsylvania Posse Country where the Series will compete in three major events for three big paydays.

The second of five weekend visits to Central Pennsylvania this season, the All Star Circuit of Champions will kick-off their upcoming three-race stretch, officially, with the $10,000-to-win Davey Brown Tribute at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg on Friday, May 28. Action will continue with the Bob Weikert Memorial doubleheader at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The Weikert Memorial, featuring the largest single-day winner’s share on the All Stars’ May calendar, will award $10,000 and $29,000, respectively.

Adding a twist to the weekend outlook, Saturday and Sunday’s Bob Weikert Memorial will put into practice a unique format that will feature qualifying and heat race points to help set the evenings’ feature lineups. Despite the event utilizing a non-traditional All Star format, full Series points will be awarded.

The All Star Circuit of Champions have a long, storied history in Pennsylvania Posse Country, most recently making their presence known during a three-race contest in mid-April when the full-time travelers visited Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway, and Bedford Speedway in consecutive fashion. Although the All Stars have celebrated recent successes among the Posse regulars, the last Central Pennsylvania invasion resulted in two Posse victories and one for the “true outlaws.”

After Kyle Larson reigned supreme to score the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic victory at Williams Grove on April 16, the following two evenings were claimed by the Pennsylvania Posse. Logan Wagner earned the Keith Kauffman Classic win at Port Royal, followed by an Anthony Macri triumph during the Johnny Grum Classic at Bedford.

Earning two consecutive Circle City victories during the recent All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation, Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney will lead the All Stars into battle in Central Pennsylvania, on top of the championship standings over recent Pennsylvania winner and Monrovia, Indiana-native, Justin Peck. Ian Madsen is currently third in the All Star title chase, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg and recent Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race champion, Zeb Wise.

In addition to maintaining the championship lead, Courtney is also the leading Series winner in 2021 with three victories to date, two at Circle City and one at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan. Peck owns two wins on the season including the points opener at Attica Raceway Park, followed by a second at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. Zeb Wise, Cap Henry, Kyle Reinhardt, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Anthony Macri, Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, and Logan Wagner each own one win during points-earning competition.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Outline:

May 28 | Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.williamsgrove.com

Driver’s Meeting: 6:20 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

May 29 | Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

May 30 | Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 5/23/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 1786

2. Justin Peck – 1742

3. Ian Madsen – 1706

4. Hunter Schuerenberg – 1696

5. Zeb Wise – 1692

6. Bill Balog – 1642

7. Cory Eliason – 1642

8. Cap Henry – 1620

9. Paul McMahan – 1556

10. Kyle Reinhardt – 1500