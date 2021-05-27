TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up at Airport Raceway Postponed Until June 18-19

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (May 27, 2021) – The 6th annual Midget Round Up presented by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been postponed until June 18-19.

The TBJ Promotions event held at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., is being pushed back three weeks because of inclement weather that is invading the area this weekend.

The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association will headline the midget portion of the doubleheader with NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions in action each night as well.

“There are a lot of teams and fans traveling a long way to the Midget Round Up and this weekend’s weather forecast looks terrible,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “The best date that works for almost everyone to reschedule is June 18-19. The POWRi West group is in the midst of a busy schedule then, but we want to invite any POWRi drivers who want to compete to join us.”

Tickets and times will remain the same for the Midget Round Up.

Tickets are $15 for adults on June 18 and $20 on June 19. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service, Rapid Cost and Lewis Motors for their continued support of the event.