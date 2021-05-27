World of Outlaws set to make exhilarating return to CBS Sports Network Memorial Day weekend

From World of Outlaws PR

CONCORD, NC – May 26, 2021 – Two of the best World of Outlaws events of the early 2021 season will be relived on CBS Sports Network Sunday, May 30, at 7pm (ET).

The network will broadcast multiple World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model events on Sundays, starting with the hour-long special on May 30.

It’ll feature the World of Outlaws Sprint Car event at Kokomo Speedway, from 7pm to 7:30, and the World of Outlaws Late Model Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, from 7:30pm to 8.

“Our partnership with CBS Sports Network has allowed us to showcase the best World of Outlaws events to an expanded audience and we’re excited to be able to do so again this year,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “We’ve already seen phenomenal racing this season and I can’t wait to share it again with race fans.”

Kokomo Speedway has become a fan favorite on the Sprint Car tour and the April event proved why again. The stars of The Greatest Show on Dirt waged a war of wheelies and slide jobs around the quarter-mile Indiana track. In the end, it came down to a battle between Kasey Kahne Racing teammates James McFadden and Brad Sweet, the two-time defending champion.

The quarter-mile Farmer City Raceway in Illinois produced an equally thrilling show for the Late Model’s Illini 100. The stout 28-car field raced inches apart throughout the entire 75-lap event, making daring slide jobs that either resulted in a clean pass or an attempt to knock down the outside wall. Series regular Cade Dillard and Summer Nationals star Bobby Pierce put on a brawl for the win that left fans at the edge of their seats in the closing laps.

If you miss its 7pm air time, the show will reair at 12am Monday morning to kick off Memorial Day.

Another hour-long special will take place on June 6 at 1pm (ET) on CBS Sports Network. The races shown will be announced at a later date.

Then, on Saturday, June 12, at 1:30pm (ET) the World of Outlaws will return to network television on CBS with the World of Outlaws: It’s Bristol Baby hour-long special, featuring the Sprint Car and Late Model events from Bristol Motor Speedway.

