BREWERTON, N.Y. (May 28, 2021) — The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints event scheduled for Friday at Brewerton Speedway was rained out. The Don Gillette Memorial will now be part of the Central New York Speedweek when ESS returns to Brewerton on Friday, July 2, 2021. ESS returns to action Saturday at Fulton Speedway in Fulton, New York.