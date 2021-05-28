Impending forecast forces Williams Grove Speedway Davey Brown Tribute cancellation

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (May 28, 2021) – With weather forecasts predicting heavy precipitation throughout the afternoon and evening hours, FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Williams Grove Speedway officials are forced to cancel Friday’s $10,000-to-win Davey Brown Tribute.

All Star action will continue with the Bob Weikert Memorial doubleheader at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The Weikert Memorial, featuring the largest single-day winner’s share on the All Stars’ May calendar, will award $10,000 and $29,000, respectively.

Adding a twist to the weekend outlook, Saturday and Sunday’s Bob Weikert Memorial will put into practice a unique format that will feature qualifying and heat race points to help set the evenings’ feature lineups. Despite the event utilizing a non-traditional All Star format, full Series points will be awarded.

Weekend Outline:

May 29 | Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

May 30 | Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania

Web: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.