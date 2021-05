LIMALAND, Ohio (May 28, 2021) — The opening night of the Ron Kahle, Jr. Memorial weekend featuring the Patriot Sprint Tour/National Racing Alliance at Limaland Motorsports Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Limaland officials stated in a press release the event has been rescheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 with more details to be released at a later date.