RAIN & UNSEASONABLY COLD WEATHER FORCES SHARON TO CANCEL MAY 29 PROGRAM

From Sharon Speedway

May 28 2021

(Hartford, OH)…Due to saturated grounds from all day rain on Friday coupled with rain showers predicted throughout the day and night on Saturday along with unseasonably cold weather, Sharon Speedway has made the decision to cancel the May 29 event. It marked the second cancellation of the 92nd anniversary season.

Coming up next Saturday (June 5) will be round four of Western PA Speedweek for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars. The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Mods, and the Whelen Econo Mods will also be on the card plus kids bike races at intermission. Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, Sprint group qualifying at 6:30 and racing at 7.

Don’t forget, Ohio Speedweek for the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints Cars is coming up on Tuesday, June 5. It’ll be the second of four appearances of the All Stars racing for $6,000 to-win. The RUSH Sprints will also be on the card. Get your reserve seats or advance general admission tickets now https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com.

