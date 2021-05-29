Ryan Timms Becomes Youngest Driver to Win a POWRi National Midget Race

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (May 29, 2021) – Ryan Timms out of Oklahoma City, OK. breaks the record books on night one at Lake Ozark Speedway, and becomes the youngest driver to ever win a Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League event at 14 Years, 9 months, and 24 days old. Tyler Thomas Previously held the record at 15 years, 3 months, and 18 days.

Emerson Axsom and Chance Crum sat side-by-side on the front row to lead the 22-car field to the green flag for the 30-lap main event. Brenham Crouch lined up third and took the lead on lap one, while Ryan Timms made his way into the third position. As the leaders got into lapped traffic, Timms got caught up with the No. 44 of Roark which caused the yellow flag to wave.

After a few drawn out yellows the drivers went back to green with a little over halfway to go. Crouch still presumed the lead on the restarts, but Timms overcame the rough track and threw a slide job for the top position. Timms continued on to capture his first ever Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory win, and CBIndustries first team win of 2021.

Brenham Crouch brought his KKM No. 97 home second, teammate Bryant Wiedeman finished 3rd, Jake Neuman came home fourth and Jade Avedisian came home fifth.

“I took the lead twice and then we happened to have yellows so that kind of sucked but being able to run off with the lead. I didn’t know how many laps there were, I was just hoping to see the checkered anytime.” Ryan Timms

POWRi National Midget League

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 2. 86-Brent Crews[2]; 3. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[1]; 5. 5-Gavan Boschele[5]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[4]; 7. 60E-Mark Billings[7]

MVT Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]; 2. 08-Ace McCarthy[1]; 3. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]; 4. 49-Joe B Miller[4]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark[2]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 7. (DNS) 14C-Aubrey Smith

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Chance Crum[4]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]; 3. 97X-Mason Daugherty[2]; 4. 7-Michelle Decker[7]; 5. 00-Trey Gropp[6]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[1]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker[3]

Rod End Supply Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 2. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]; 3. 72-Sam Johnson[1]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 5. 67K-Cade Lewis[6]; 6. 89JR-Todd McVay[2]; 7. 14H-Jason Wilso

Super Clean B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 67K-Cade Lewis[1]; 2. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 3. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 4. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark[4]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[9]; 7. 89JR-Todd McVay[7]; 8. 2B-Brett Becker[11]; 9. 60E-Mark Billings[8]; 10. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]; 11. (DNS) 14H-Jason Wilson; 12. (DNS) 14C-Aubrey Smith

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 85T-Ryan Timms[8]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 5. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]; 6. 86-Brent Crews[10]; 7. 00-Trey Gropp[16]; 8. 49-Joe B Miller[14]; 9. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 10. 67K-Cade Lewis[17]; 11. 15-Emerson Axsom[1]; 12. 5-Gavan Boschele[19]; 13. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]; 14. 21-Emilio Hoover[20]; 15. 21K-Karter Sarff[15]; 16. 11A-Andrew Felker[18]; 17. 08-Ace McCarthy[11]; 18. 72-Sam Johnson[13]; 19. 44-Branigan Roark[21]; 20. 7-Michelle Decker[9]; 21. 70-Cade Cowles[22]; 22. 97X-Mason Daugherty[12]