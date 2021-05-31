Photo Gallery: 2021 Carb Night Classic USAC Silver Crown Cars USAC Silver Crown Series (Matt Alloway photo) (Matt Alloway photo) Bryan Gossel. (Matt Alloway photo) Austin Nemire. (Matt Alloway photo) Annie Breidinger. (Matt Alloway photo) Shane Cottle. (Matt Alloway photo) Taylor Ferns (#55) and Austin Nemire (#16) (Matt Alloway photo) Kyle Hamilton after hitting the wall at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. (Matt Alloway photo) Kyle Hamilton. (Matt Alloway photo) Kyle O’Gara. (Matt Alloway photo) Justin Grant (#40) and Tanner Swanson (#2). (Matt Alloway photo) Mike Haggenbottom. (Matt Alloway photo) Tanner Swanson. (Matt Alloway photo) Kyle Hamilton after hitting the wall at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. (Matt Alloway photo) Kyle Hamilton after hitting the wall at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. (Matt Alloway photo) David Byrne. (Matt Alloway photo) Justin Grant. (Matt Alloway photo) Shane Cottle. (Matt Alloway photo) Taylor Ferns. (Matt Alloway photo) Justin Grant. (Matt Alloway photo) Austin Nemire. (Matt Alloway photo) Logan Seavey. (Matt Alloway photo) Bobby Santos III. (Matt Alloway photo) Nathan Byrd. (Matt Alloway photo) Tanner Swanson. (Matt Alloway photo) Related Stories: CARB NIGHT CLASSIC USAC SILVER CROWN & MIDGET ENTRY LISTS REVEALED Swanson Sweeps Indianapolis Silver Crown Events Santos Wins Silver Crown Event at Phoenix Swanson wins Silver Crown feature at Gateway Swanson and Hines win at Lucas Oil Raceway Carb Night ClassicLucas Oil Raceway at IndianapolisUnited States Auto ClubUSAC Silver Crown Championship