Photo Gallery: GLTS at Crystal Motor Speedway Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Joey Irwin (#00) and Chris Pobanz (#89). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Travis LaCombe (#11L). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin. (Jim Denhamer photo) Travis LaCombe (#11L) and Chris Pobanz (#89) (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Steinebach (#10S) and Chris Pobanz (#89). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Travis LaCombe (#11L) and Chris Pobanz (#89). (Jim Denhmer photo) Steve Irwin in victory lane at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Mike Astrauskas (#3A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin with family and crew in victory lane at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Travis LaCombe (#11L) and Tyler Bearden (#2). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Steve Irwin (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Steve Irwin with GLTS president Barry Marlow in victory lane at Crystal Motor Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)