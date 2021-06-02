Forsberg Finds Victory Lane With Sprint Car Challenge Tour Sunday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

Figuring out some things that ailed them over the last month, F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg put together a very strong Sunday night at Marysville Raceway as Forsberg picked up the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial win, the team’s first in 2021 with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

“We had kind of been in a funk for the better part of the season so far, but the guys have really done a great job of identifying some issues, changing some things, and we have really seen some differences as of late,” Forsberg said. “The track was super-fast, and tough make up ground on, so to come from sixth and get a win like that is pretty cool, and a shot in the arm we all needed.”

With 30 cars checked in for the annual Memorial Day Weekend event, Forsberg would just narrowly miss out on quick time honors in his group as he ended up second aboard the C&H Motor Parts/Bushey Financial Services/PitStopUSA backed entry.

Racing his way to a win in his heat race, the Auburn, CA driver would earn a spot in the High Sierra Industries Dash, though the eight pill lined him up last on the starting grid. Able to make a couple of moves in the Dash, Forsberg’s sixth place finish would better his feature event starting position a row as he took the green flag from the third row.

Getting a great jump, Forsberg would go from sixth to third in the first lap as he chased after early leader, Colby Copeland, and second running Tyler Thompson. The 2020 Marysville Raceway Track Champion had his elbows up on this night as he worked into the second position on the seventh lap and went to work on reeling Copeland in amidst thick traffic.

As they got into traffic, the action would heat up as Sean Becker entered the frey and made it a three-horse battle for the top spot until the red flag was needed on the 14th lap.

The ensuing restart would see Copeland get away quickly, but a red on the 16th lap would bunch the field back up.

Finally, back underway, Copeland would get away from Forsberg as he set a very torrid pace out front. While Forsberg looked to chase him down, the battle for second with Becker would heat up. Finally able to clear Becker, Forsberg would begin to track Copeland back down as traffic loomed, but time was running out.

With five laps to go, Copeland would find himself behind a pair of cars and Forsberg would erase his sizeable lead.

As they got alongside Copeland on a pair of occasions, he would get underneath him in turns three and four as he took the lead coming to the white.

Able to fend off a last lap charge, Forsberg would snag the win, giving him his fifth Mel and Marlyn Memorial win over the course of his storied career.

“This race really means so much to me with the Hall family and everything they did up in Grass Valley, and me getting my start up there back in 1992,” Forsberg said. “the F&F guys are really happy to be back in victory lane, and hopefully we can keep this rolling as we get into some more big races coming up.”

F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg would like to thank C&H Motor Parts, Bushey Financial Services, PitStopUSA, Geico Local Office, Econo Lube-n-Tune & Brakes, Lucas Oil, Pacific Highway Rentals, Autism Awareness, CRV Carbon Solutions, All Pro Heads, and Engler for their support in 2021.

ON TAP: F&F Racing will be back in action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-2, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-10.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter, and keep up with Andy Forsberg by following him on Twitter @AForsberg92.