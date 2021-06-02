Paul Nienhiser Tops Sprint Invaders Action at 34 Raceway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting the best of both worlds over the weekend, Paul Nienhiser would spend Saturday night with KO Motorsports at Lincoln Park Speedway battling with the MSCS, and Sunday night he would take on the Sprint Invaders with Scott Bonar 34-Raceway and race his way to his second feature event win of the season.

“I really want to thank Scott Bonar for the opportunity to get out and run for him again on Sunday night,” Paul Nienhiser said. “He built a new car over the off season, and it was extremely strong the first night out. His car paired with a bullet proof engine from Matt Kinney paired really well, and it was great to get another win with the team.”

Checking in at 34 Raceway on Sunday night, the Chapin, IL driver would find himself on the pole of his heat race, took full advantage of the starting position as he got the hole shot and never looked back.

By way of his heat race win, Nienhiser would move into the Dash where he would take the green flag from the sixth starting position. Able to pick up a couple of positions, Nienhiser would finish fourth and await the inversion draw that ultimately would set the feature event line up.

With a little luck on his side, Nienhiser would find himself on the outside of the front row for the feature event as he was in search of his second feature event win of the year, and first winged win.

When the green flag dropped, Nienhiser was able to beat the pole sitter into turn one and protect himself form any kind of pass attempt. Once clear of turns one and two and safely out front, Nienhiser would plant his right rear on the 34 Raceway cushion and never look back.

Working the high side of the speedway to perfection, Nienhiser was able to give car owner Scott Bonar the win, marking his second win overall in 2021.

Saturday night, Nienhiser was also in action as he checked in at Lincoln Park Speedway with the KO Motorsports team for an MSCS event.

Timing the CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil/Roadworks/Peterbilt backed No. 5N entry in fifth fastest in his heat race group, Nienhiser would find himself starting fifth later in the evening for heat race competition.

On a rough and tumble racing surface, Nienhiser would get his elbows up as he would chase after just one of three transfer positions into the feature event. Getting up to second, Nienhiser would finish there as he chased teammate, Chase Stockon across the finish line.

Moving into the feature event, Nienhiser would take the green flag from the 10th starting position. Feeling just as good as he did in the heat, Nienhiser would again start to work his way forward as he was in fourth at the halfway point and getting better with each completed lap.

Continuing to walk a fine line on the rough surface, Nienhiser would catch a rut wrong, and it would get his machine out of shape, making contact with an infield barrier and bringing his night to an early end.

“Saturday night I felt really good, and it felt like we were back to where we were with our car when the year started,” Nienhiser said. “I really feel like we had a car that was going to be there at the end, we just had some tough luck clipping a rut wrong. Big thanks to both Scott’s team, as well as the KO Motorsports team for some great opportunities to race over the weekend.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Roadworks, Peterbilt, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2021 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-21, Wins-2, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-8

ON TAP: Nienhiser will reunite with Scott Bonar on Friday night at Lee County Speedway, and then on Sunday he will pilot in his own car at Jacksonville Speedway. Both races are with MOWA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.