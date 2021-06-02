Placerville Speedway opens massive Summer with Dads & Grads/ Kings Meats Night Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – June 1, 2021…Once the calendar flips to June the action always intensifies at Placerville Speedway and this Saturday night will see the venue launch an exciting Summer of competition with “Dads and Grads/ Kings Meats Night.”

Each main event this Saturday will showcase a “Race for the Meat” where the winner receives a complimentary $200 Kings Meats, Meat Box. Competing at the show will be the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and the traveling BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Not only will the race teams have an opportunity at going home with some meat, but race fans will also have a shot at winning some as well. The usual 50/50 raffle will be held at the event however, a second ticket will be drawn for the chance to win $200 in fresh meats courtesy of Kings Meats.

Grandstand tickets can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-placerville-speedway-pts-race-9-dad-grads-king-meats-night-tickets-placerville-MP35NG – Pit passes will also be available at the pit booth or can be bought ahead of time via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App.

Fifteen-year-old Joel Myers Jr. brings the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Car point lead into the seventh race of the season on Saturday. The Sebastopol driver maintains a 25-lap point lead over seven-time track champ Andy Forsberg, who goes into the event with momentum following a win this past Sunday in Marysville. The Auburn veteran will now be gunning to pocket his first Placerville triumph since September of 2019 this weekend.

The last few years has seen Placerville Speedway feature a heavy mix of both youth and veterans competing on any given week. Now the championship fight includes that caveat as well.

This Saturday is also the final tune-up prior to next week’s much anticipated 30th “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” on June 12th. Drivers expected to tackle the bullring getting that extra vital track-time will include most recent winner Justyn Cox, along with Sean Becker, Andy Gregg, Justin Sanders, Shane Hopkins, Tanner and Blake Carrick, Landon Brooks, Justin Bradway, Michael Ing, Isaiah Vasquez, CJ Humphreys and more.

With the Pure Stocks it continues to be the season of Oakley’s Nick Baldwin. The multi-time track champion is fresh off his fourth win of the year last time out and he brings a 19-point advantage over Kevin Jinkerson into this Saturday. During the seven contests held in 2021 both Baldwin and Jinkerson have been among the top-five at each race, showing tremendous consistency.

Dads and Grads/ Kings Meats Night will be the final Pure Stock tune-up before the June 26th “Carnett Clash,” which as of now, will hand out a minimum of $1,200-to-win. Rounding out the top-10 in the standings going into point race number eight are youngster Jonny Walsh, Ryan Peter, Jason Palmer, Stephanie Hansen, Dan Jinkerson, Russ Murphy, Ryan Murphy and Mel Byers.

The Mini Trucks will also tackle the red clay for the sixth time this season. Rookie driver Wyatt Lakin has fought through adversity the last couple events but brings a slim two-point lead into Saturday over Mike Miller. Thomas Jensen is also just 10-points back of the lead in a keenly contested battle. Howard Miller and Aaron Rupley complete the top-five. The BCRA Lightning Sprints round out the card, as they make their fourth appearance of 2021. Craig Holsted has been hot the last couple events winning both, while Eric Greco captured the other show.

The pit gate will open at noon this Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday June 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Dads and Grads Night/ Kings Meats Night

Saturday June 12: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series and Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards | 30th Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars and Vintage Hard Tops | Carnett Clash