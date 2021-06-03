All Stars and IRA headline action in Illinois and Wisconsin on June 3-6

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 2, 2021) – Full steam ahead back to the Midwest, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2021 campaign with a four-race stint through Illinois and Wisconsin, set to battle head-to-head with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series at four tracks over four days beginning Thursday, June 3, at the legendary Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois.

The second of two All Star visits to the Land of Lincoln in 2021, Thursday’s Fairbury All Star versus IRA showcase will award a $5,000 top prize, as well as feature the All Star Circuit of Champions for the first time since June 7, 1995. Dale Blaney, now an All Star official, is the most recent open wheeler to find All Star victory lane at the world-famous Fairbury.

Venturing north into the Badger State, the All Stars versus IRA weekend will continue with three nights in southern Wisconsin, kicking-off officially on Friday, June 4, at the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot. Action will move to the Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 5, followed by a Sunday night visit to Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie on June 6. All three Wisconsin blockbusters will feature $6,000-to-win main events.

Fresh off of his podium run during the $29,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will enter the four-race All Star/IRA sweep as the current All Star championship leader, on top of the driver standings by 74 points over Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck. Peck, who scored two victories on the All Star trail thus far in 2021, owns a 20 point cushion over Ian Madsen, followed by Hunter Schuerenberg and Zeb Wise.

Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, ten-time IRA Outlaw Sprint Series champion and the IRA’s all-time leading winner, Bill Balog, Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry, open wheel veteran and Nashville native, Paul McMahan, and Neptune City, New Jersey’s Kyle Reinhardt currently sit sixth through tenth in the All Star driver title chase.

The IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will be represented by a stout contingent of nearly 20 competitors over the course of the weekend, led by current Series point leader and Illinois-native, Jake Blackhurst. Scott Neitzel is second in the IRA standings, followed by Danny Schlafer, Jeremy Schultz, and Russel Borland.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Outline:

June 3 | Fairbury Speedway, Illinois

Web: www.fairburyspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

June 4 | Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin

Web: www.wilmotraceway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

June 5 | Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin

Web: www.plymouthdtr.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6 p.m.

June 6 | Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin

Web: www.angellpark.racing

Driver’s Meeting: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:45 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 5/31/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 1930

2. Justin Peck – 1856

3. Ian Madsen – 1836

4. Hunter Schuerenberg – 1834

5. Zeb Wise – 1808

6. Cory Eliason – 1774

7. Bill Balog – 1746

8. Cap Henry – 1728

9. Paul McMahan – 1684

10. Kyle Reinhardt – 1590

