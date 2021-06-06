Gio Scelzi Scintillating at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 5, 2021) – Gio Scelzi led wire to wire to garner his third career win at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday night. The Fresno, California native earned $5,000 for his win aboard the KCP Racing #18. Clint Garner whose car fashioned a tribute to 1990’s Two Winners teammates Jeff Swindell and Greg Hodnett (who were both inducted in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Saturday), won for the 42nd time in the 360 class. Matthew Stelzer scored his third win of the season in the Pace Performance Pro Sprints feature.

Scelzi and Anthony Macri battled for the lead going into turns one and two to begin the 20-lap 410 feature, but it was Scelzi who took command. Kerry Madsen was quickly in the equation and after a good battle with Macri, took the runner-up spot on lap four. Brian Brown also shot by Macri for third on lap five.

Scelzi was in lapped traffic by the sixth circuit, extending his lead over Madsen. Madsen reeled in the leader a bit, but never seriously challenged the quick cushion riding Californian. Brown maintained third, but it was not easy. At the halfway point, Austin McCarl began advancing through the field at a good pace. He challenged Brown in a drag race for the checkers, but settled for fourth. Macri, Lynton Jeffrey, hard-charger Shane Golobic, Davey Heskin, Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Ayrton Gennetten rounded out the top ten.

Madsen set quick time over the 29-car field that saw several visitors, including some paying tribute to Greg Hodnett’s induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, including Chase Dietz aboard the John Trone #39 (Hodnett’s former ride), the Heffner #27 (another Hodnett ride) driven by Tim Shaffer, who was inducted as well on Saturday, and Macri. Madsen, Brown and Jeffrey won heats, while Shaffer took the B.

“I feel like I haven’t been here in years,” said Scelzi in Victory Lane. “My car was awesome. I knew Macri was going to go to the bottom of one and two and slide me. He slid me and cleared me (on lap one), but I knew I had to get going on the top. I tried to put a whole race together…that’s definitely what I’ve been struggling with this year. Wins like this get you motivated to win more.”

Clint Garner’s normal #40 sprint car featured a split paint scheme featuring the #7TW and the #8TW of 1990’s Two Winners teammates Jeff Swindell and Greg Hodnett, who were both inducted Saturday into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. He was a man on a mission on Saturday.

Garner didn’t waste his opportunity starting on the pole and shot to the fore immediately. Last week’s winner, Jamie Ball, settled into second, ahead of Dylan Westbrook, Ryan Giles and Calvin Landis. Garner was in lapped traffic by lap six, and continued to extend his lead.

The 18-lapper went non-stop, with Garner working traffic efficiently, and never being challenged. Westbrook made a surge in traffic late, and shot by Ball for second with two laps to go. Ball settled for third, ahead of Giles and JJ Hickle, who made a late move for fifth. Landis, Josh Higday, Lee Grosz, Matt Moro and Ricky Montgomery completed the top ten. New National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Swindell was the hard-charger. Westbrook set quick time over the 28-car field, and Giles, Moro and Ball were heat winners. Christian Bowman won the B.

“Greg (Hodnett) was with me,” said Garner in Victory Lane. “I thought about it earlier today, and I thought I have a guest with me tonight. I’m out there leading the race, and I’m saying, ‘C’mon Greg, let’s do this.’ (Robert) Hubbard’s in town, and he’s the reason I knew Greg Hodnett. He’s been flying into town keeping an eye on us, and he and my brother tag-teamed it…the car was perfect!”

Matthew Stelzer utilized a quick low side of the track to lead early in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature over Devin Wignall, Matt Allen, Devin Kline and Jeff Wilke. While Stelzer pulled away. Wignall (high side) and Allen (low side) battled for the runner-up spot most of the event. It would prove to be the best battle on the track, as Stelzer was gone.

Stelzer entered lapped traffic and had to move higher on the track. It wouldn’t matter as he went on to win his class-best fifteenth main event. Wignall finally secured second with two to go, followed by Allen, hard-charger Chase Young and Devin Kline, who gained fifth on the last lap. Wilke, Brandon Worthington, Tyler Groenendyk, Mike Mayberry and Alex Vande Voort rounded out the top ten. Eric Bridger and Worthington were heat winners.

“My guys gave me a great car,” said Stelzer in Victory Lane. “They drew an eight pill (for feature inversion) that gave us the luck to start on the front row. We haven’t been good in the heat race. We have to get better there. We’ve got a good car come feature time when it slicks off.”

Next weekend, June 11 and 12 is the Brownell’s Big Gun Bash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws! The Pace Performance Pro Sprints will compete on Friday, and the 360 class will be on the card Saturday! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 14, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (10), 15.945

2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (17), 15.949

3. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (4), 15.987

4. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (27), 16.023

5. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (14), 16.128

6. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Sunnyvale, TX (7), 16.189

7. 17A, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 16.216

8. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (12), 16.238

9. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (23), 16.250

10. 21BP, Brinton Marvel, Pittsboro, IN (6), 16.295

11. 17W, Shane Golobic, Fremont, CA (26), 16.302

12. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (20), 16.314

13. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (29), 16.355

14. 25, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (1), 16.364

15. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (16), 16.410

16. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (28), 16.428

17. 2KS, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (21), 16.467

18. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (9), 16.482

19. 27H, Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA (24), 16.485

20. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (18), 16.529

21. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (15), 16.581

22. 84, Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (22), 16.616

23. 39, Chase Dietz, York, PA (19), 16.661

24. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (2), 16.715

25. 20G, Noah Gass, Mounds, OK (5), 16.733

26. 5, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (25), 16.929

27. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (8), 17.064

28. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (11), 17.16

29. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (13), 17.281

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. Kerry Madsen (6)

2. Carson McCarl (1)

3. Gio Scelzi (5)

4. Terry McCarl (2)

5. Austin McCarl (4)

6. Tim Shaffer (7)

7. Noah Gass (9)

8. Brandon Hanks (8)

9. Joe Simbro (10)

10. Brinton Marvel (3)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. Brian Brown (6)

2. Scott Bogucki (2)

3. Anthony Macri (5)

4. Tasker Phillips (4)

5. Ayrton Gennetten (7)

6. Matt Juhl (1)

7. Shane Golobic (3)

8. Presley Truedson (9)

9. Chase Dietz (8)

10. Austin Miller (10)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. Lynton Jeffrey (4)

2. Justin Henderson (2)

3. Chris Martin (1)

4. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5)

5. Sawyer Phillips (7)

6. Davey Heskin (6)

7. AJ Moeller (3)

8. Riley Goodno (8)

9. Bobby Mincer (9)

B-Main (10 Laps):

1. Tim Shaffer (1)

2. Chase Dietz (3)

3. Riley Goodno (4)

4. Noah Gass (5)

5. Brandon Hanks (2)

6. Bobby Mincer (7)

7. Joe Simbro (8)

8. Presley Truedson (6)

9. Austin Miller (9)

A main (20 Laps):

1. Gio Scelzi (2)

2. Kerry Madsen (4)

3. Brian Brown (3)

4. Austin McCarl (9)

5. Anthony Macri (1)

6. Lynton Jeffrey (5)

7. Shane Golobic (15)

8. Davey Heskin (6)

9. Sam Hafertepe Jr. (7)

10. Ayrton Gennetten (18)

11. Carson McCarl (12)

12. Terry McCarl (13)

13. Scott Bogucki (10)

14. Justin Henderson (11)

15. Sawyer Phillips (19)

16. Chris Martin (14)

17. Matt Juhl (17)

18. Chase Dietz (22)

19. Riley Goodno (23)

20. AJ Moeller (16)

21. Brinton Marvel (20)

22. Tasker Phillips (8)

23. Noah Gass (24)

24. Tim Shaffer (21)

Lap Leader: G. Scelzi 1-20

Hard Charger: Golobic

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps

1. 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (27), 16.575

2. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (5), 16.788

3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (9), 16.801

4. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (12), 16.828

5. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (4), 16.838

6. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (21), 16.908

7. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (17), 16.951

8. 4J, Lee Grosz, Harwood, ND (11), 16.973

9. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanburn, MN (3), 16.996

10. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (13), 17.082

11. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (7), 17.132

12. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (15), 17.158

13. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (22), 17.161

14. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (20), 17.163

15. 24, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (8), 17.181

16. 99, Tony Rost, Utica, NE (1), 17.239

17. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (6), 17.242

18. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (18), 17.281

19. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (23), 17.332

20. 23, Devon Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (19), 17.362

21. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (10), 17.372

22. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (25), 17.414

23. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (26), 17.439

24. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.446

25. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (14), 17.56

26. 26, Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO (16), 17.583

27. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (24), 18.205

28. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (28), NT.

Heat Race #1 (7 Laps):

1. Ryan Giles (5)

2. Nathan Mills (2)

3. JJ Hickle (4)

4. Dylan Westbrook (6)

5. Tony Rost (1)

6. Ryan Leavitt (7)

7. Rob Kubli (3)

8. Christian Bowman (8)

DNS: – Ben Woods

Heat Race #2 (7 Laps):

1. Matt Moro (2)

2. Lee Grosz (4)

3. Kelby Watt (1)

4. Kaleb Johnson (3)

5. Jeff Swindell (8)

6. Calvin Landis (6)

7. Ricky Montgomery (5)

8. Jonathan Cornell (9)

9. Devon Dobie (7)

Heat Race #3 (7 Laps):

1. Jamie Ball (5)

2. Garet Williamson (2)

3. Josh Higday (3)

4. Clint Garner (6)

5. Christopher Thram (4)

6. Riley Goodno (7)

7. Alan Zoutte (8)

8. Austin Miller (1)

9. John Anderson (9)

B-Main (8 Laps):

1. Christian Bowman (3)

2. Austin Miller (1)

3. Devon Dobie (2)

4. Jonathan Cornell (6)

5. Alan Zoutte (4)

6. Mike Johnston (5)

7. John Anderson (7)

8. Ben Woods (8)

A main (18 Laps):

1. Clint Garner (1)

2. Dylan Westbrook (3)

3. Jamie Ball (2)

4. Ryan Giles (4)

5. JJ Hickle (7)

6. Calvin Landis (5)

7. Josh Higday (12)

8. Lee Grosz (6)

9. Matt Moro (8)

10. Ricky Montgomery (9)

11. Kaleb Johnson (13)

12. Jeff Swindell (19)

13. Riley Goodno (20)

14. Christopher Thram (11)

15. Nathan Mills (10)

16. Garet Williamson (14)

17. Rob Kubli (16)

18. Jonathan Cornell (24)

19. Devon Dobie (23)

20. Ryan Leavitt (18)

21. Austin Miller (22)

22. Tony Rost (17)

23. Christian Bowman (21)

24. Kelby Watt (15).

Lap Leader: Garner 1-18

Hard Charger: J. Swindell

Pro Series Results

Heat Race #1 (6 Laps):

1. Eric Bridger (1)

2. Tyler Groenendyk (4)

3. Matt Allen (3)

4. Devin Kline (8)

5. Chase Young (7)

6. Joel Thorpe (5)

7. Jaslyn Jones (9)

8. Tyler Barrick (6)

9. Ryan Navratil (2)

Heat Race #2 (6 Laps):

1. Brandon Worthington (1)

2. Devin Wignall (3)

3. Matthew Stelzer (2)

4. Jeff Wilke (7)

5. Mike Mayberry (6)

6. Cam Martin (4)

7. Alex Vande Voort (5)

8. JJ Beaver (8)

Feature (15 Laps):

1. Matthew Stelzer (1)

2. Devin Wignall (4)

3. Matt Allen (2)

4. Chase Young (9)

5. Devin Kline (5)

6. Jeff Wilke (3)

7. Brandon Worthington (6)

8. Tyler Groenendyk (8)

9. Mike Mayberry (10)

10. Alex Vande Voort (14)

11. Eric Bridger (7)

12. Cam Martin (13)

13. Jaslyn Jones (11)

14. Joel Thorpe (12)

15. Tyler Barrick (16)

DNS: – Ryan Navratil.

Lap Leader: Stelzer 1-15

Hard CHarger: Young