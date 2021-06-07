Barksdale outruns Jennings for first Sooner Sprint Series victory

by John Rittenoure

– ENID, Okla. (June 5, 2021) – Sheldon Barksdale became the third new winner of the season in Sooner Sprint Series action Saturday at Enid Speedway.

After settling for second place to Brandon Jennings in heat race action, Barksdale turned the tables in the 20-lap feature and raced past Jennings for the early lead. It was all Barksdale at that point as he pulled away and raced to his first sprint car win of the year.

Jennings held on to second followed by Larry Neighbors, who was making his first Sooner Series start, in third. Kaden Taylor and Dylan Postier rounded out the fop five.

Sooner Sprint Series Results

Enid Speedway

June 5, 2021

Heat 1 (8 laps) – 1. 21-Brandon Jennings; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale; 3. 6-Kaden Taylor; 4. 29-Larry Neighbors; 5. 10p-Dylan Postier; 6. 21P-Justin Patocka; 7. 55-Josh Toho; 8. 5X-Paul Johnson.

A Feature (20 laps) – 1. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale; 2. 21-Brandon Jennings; 3. 29-Larry Neighbors; 4. 6-Kaden Taylor; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier; 6. 55-Josh Toho; 7. 21P-Justin Patocka; 8. 5X-Paul Johnson.