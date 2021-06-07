Dream Come True- Flint Scores Emotional CRSA Win at Fonda

by Nick Fultz/Steven Ovens

(FONDA, NY) – Josh Flint spent his childhood watching his dad make laps at “The Track of Champions” at the famed Fonda Speedway. Flint’s racing journey took him to Sportsman Modifieds and the Modified division over the years, before making the switch to 305 and 360 sprint cars.

Flint’s first sprint car race he attended was at Fonda and that lit the fire to maybe, someday, win a race of his own at Fonda. Sometimes dreams do come true. For Flint, the dream became reality on Saturday June 5, 2021.

Flint and newcomer Chase Moran led the 18-car field to the green flag after Flint pulled the number one pill in the redraw. Flint jumped out to the early lead with Moran in tow. The driver out of Cherry Valley, NY would set a quick pace all alone out front but it was former CRSA Series Champion Jeff Trombley who was the man on the move.

Sporting new colors this weekend, Trombley found something racy up top and starting his ascent into the top five and eventually third position. By lap four Trombley was up five positions to third, then on lap ten made his way around Moran for the number three spot. A fierce battle with Mike Kiser ended with Trombley in second and taking to the whip to catch Flint for the lead.

Over the second half of the race, Flint had the better line in turns one and two, Trombley the better line in three and four. Coming to the two to go signal, Trombley had a little trouble negotiating the outside of turn four and gave Flint the gap he needed to secure the victory.

The victory lane embrace in the checkered flag Fonda Victory Lane told the whole story.

“I’m glad I can stand here in Victory Lane knowing I earned it,” said Flint.

“They said Trombley was barking down the back door and I look up to him so much and he’s got so many laps around here.”

The history of the Flint family racing Modifieds at Fonda goes back to when Flint’s father won the Modified title in 1987.

“It’s been over 30 years since a Flint stood right here. If I could have a chance to win the championship or win a feature here at Fonda, I’d take the Fonda win.”

CRSA Fonda Notes:

JR Hurlburt driving the Mike VanDusen owned No. 56 would round out the top five after fading back from his fourth place starting spot. The racing action would slow just one time for the slow car of Jordan Hutton in turns one and two. He was assisted off the track and his night was cut short with rear end issues.

Next on the schedule for the Super Gen Products CRSA 305 Sprints is a trip to the Land of Legends Raceway on Saturday June 19. Quickly followed by a trip to another Deyo-promoted facility- Utica-Rome Speedway on Friday June 25.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2021 schedule please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

SUPER GEN PRODUCTS CRSA SPRINTS @ FONDA SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Saturday June 5th, 2021:

A MAIN RESULTS (20 Laps) – 41J – JOSH FLINT (1), 3A – Jeff Trombley, 99 – Mike Kiser, 41 – Chase Moran, 56 – JR Hurlburt, 121 – Steve Glover, 29 Dalton Herrick, 9K – Kyle Pierce, 25W – Dana Wagner, 28 – Ron Greek, 112 – Mike Van Pelt, 410 – Jerry Sehn Jr, 13T – Trevor Years, 18C – Dan Craun, 62 – Jacob Lynch, 22M – Matt Priscott, 66 – Jordan Hutton, 3P – Link Pettit

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: 3A Jeff Trombley +6

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 99 Mike Kiser

Midstate Basement Authorities “Out of the Basement” Bonus: 3P Link Pettit

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 56 JR Hurlburt, 66 – Jordan Hutton, 25W – Dana Wagner, 121 – Steve Golver, 29 – Dalton Herrick, 28 – Ron Greek, 112 – Mike Van Pelt, 62 Jacob Lynch, 410 – Jerry Sehn Jr. (DNS)

#2: 41J – Josh Flint, 41 – Chase Moran, 99 -Mike Kiser, 3A – Jeff Trombley, 9K – Kyle Pierce, 13T – Trevor Years, 18C- Dan Craun, 3P – Link Pettit, 22M – Matt Priscott.