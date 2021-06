by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (June 7, 2021) – Friday’s scheduled Sooner Sprint Series event at Monarch Motor Speedway has been postponed so as to not run on the same night of the Sprint Car Showdown at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sooner Series and track officials felt it was best to not race this weekend. A date for a possible make-up is being looked at.

Monarch Motor Speedway will continue to race as scheduled on Friday with their regular show.