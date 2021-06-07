REVISED 2021 SCHEDULE RELEASED FOR KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SPRINT CARS

By Tommy Goudge

(June 5, 2021) – The Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series has a revised schedule for the 2021 season, which is now slated to begin on June 26 at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway.

The revised schedule includes 12 full-points events, four events which will award show-up points, and three non-points events in co-operation with the Patriot Sprint Tour and Empire Super Sprints. Nine events will feature Sprint Car doubleheaders with the Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Cars, and live broadcasts are slated from 12 events on www.gforcetv.net

Schedules at all venues are still subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic situation, and the schedule will remain tentative until the end of July as a result; series officials will continue to work with the venues to ensure the teams can get on track as much as possible.

In addition to following the rules and restrictions in the Province of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen plan, events at Ohsweken Speedway will need to abide by regulations laid out by the Six Nations Emergency Control Group.

“The schedule will be finalized on July 31, 2021 and no dates will be added or changed after that time,” stated Series Director Clinton Geoffrey. “With the Ohsweken events still locked down, we may add up to four rescheduled dates to get our teams a full season.

“We remain very optimistic that Ohsweken will see action in 2021 but until we know for sure, we need to keep the options open. We appreciate the teams, track operators, sponsors, and officials working alongside us through these unprecedented times.”

More than 30 drivers have indicated their intention to compete in at least a portion of the 2021 Knights of Thunder season. Each full-points KoT event purse will pay at least $2,000-to-win and $250 to start the A-Main, with selected races broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

REVISED 2021 KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

* indicates live broadcast on GForceTV

(Tentative; updated June 4, 2022)

Sat Jun 26 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway*

Sat Jul 3 – Brighton Speedway*

Sat Jul 10 – Merrittville Speedway*

Sat Jul 17 – Brockville Ontario Speedway (w/PST; no points)

Sun Jul 18 – Cornwall Speedway (w/PST; no points)

Sat Jul 24 – Brighton Speedway

Sat Jul 31 – Humberstone Speedway

Sat Aug 14 – Brockville Ontario Speedway (w/ESS; no points)

Sun Aug 15 – Humberstone Speedway*

Mon Aug 16 – Ohsweken Speedway* (show-up points only)

Tue Aug 17 – Ohsweken Speedway* (show-up points only)

Sat Sept 4 – Brighton Speedway

Sun Sept 5 – Brighton Speedway*

Fri Sept 10 – Ohsweken Speedway*

Sat Sept 11 – Merrittville Speedway

Fri Sept 17 – Ohsweken Speedway* (NBtN; show-up points only)

Sat Sept 18 – Ohsweken Speedway* (CSCN; show-up points only)

Sun Sept 19 – Humberstone Speedway*

Sat Oct 9 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway*

Website: www.knightsofthunder.com

Twitter: @KoTSprints

Facebook: KnightsofThunderSprintCars

Instagram: @knightsofthunder

YouTube: GForceTV

About the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series: Founded in 2021, Knights of Thunder is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. The 2021 schedule consists of 26 events at seven different venues in the province; each event will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The 2021 Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Burger Barn, Nitro 54 Variety, Ohsweken Speedway Racesource, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Ackland Insurance, Hoosier Tire Canada, and EPIC Racewear. Visit www.knightsofthunder.com for more information.