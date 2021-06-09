Dover Wins at I-80 Speedway to Highlight Strong Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 8, 2021) – Jack Dover produced his third feature victory of the season to go along with two top fives and three top 10s during a trio of races last weekend.

The action began on Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., where Dover guided his No. 53 sprint car from seventh to fourth place in a heat race.

“Lately we’ve been watching lap times and after hot laps we were one of the quickest cars,” he said. “We knew we were pretty good right out of the box. We didn’t change much come the heat races.”

Dover lined up on the outside of the front row for the main event.

“The track slicked off and we worried it was going to take rubber,” he said. “They went out and worked it. It ended up being a great track. It was up against the wall and I love it when it’s like that. Our car was good enough in traffic we were able to maneuver.”

Dover’s win was his second of the season at the high-banked track.

He then tackled a Midwest Sprint Touring Series event at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb., on Saturday. Dover powered from fourth to win a heat race.

“We were the quickest car by three tenths in hot laps so we knew we were pretty close,” he said. “In the heat race we got a great start. In the first corner we were able to get a little better bite than the leader. We slid him going into turn three and checked out.

“There in the feature we rode around in sixth for the first five to seven laps. Rubber started coming in and everybody moved to the bottom. I was there to capitalize when someone screwed up. It was a patience game. We picked them off one by one. A yellow came out with seven laps to go. When the race went green we were all over Jason Martin for the lead. We got beside him down the back straightaway and passed him going into turn three. I had to drive it in so hard and when I did that I got out of the rubber. He was able to get back underneath of us. We were able to get back down to be in second. Then with two laps to go we blew a right rear tire.”

The late incident cost Dover at least a podium if not a shot at the win. He finished 10th.

The weekend wrapped up on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, where Dover drove the Rick and Chris Bowers’ No. 81 for the fifth straight week.

“We were decent in hot laps,” he said. “In time trials we were seventh, which put us starting on the front row outside of the first heat race. We had David Gravel, Carson McCarl and Matt Juhl in our heat. I knew I had to get a good start. We did and then we rode the top side the whole time.”

Dover won his heat race for the first time at Huset’s Speedway this season to advance into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 4 to line up on the outside of the second row for the 25-lap main event.

“Come feature-time we weren’t the best,” he said. “We were decent, but I felt like we could make the car a little better. I fell to seventh at one point. We were able to get back up to fourth running the top side the whole time.”

Dover’s fourth-place result was his third top five of the season at Huset’s Speedway. He continues to rank fifth in the championship standings.

Dover plans to race this Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., and Saturday at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series as well as Sunday at Huset’s Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 4 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

June 5 – Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 10 (7).

June 6 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 7; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 4 (4).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 13 top 10s, 16 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., and Saturday at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, S.D., with the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series; and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Liquid Trucking

Founded in 1989, family owned Liquid Trucking has grown to one of the 30 largest tank trucking companies in the United States. Liquid Trucking prides itself on providing the highest quality liquid transport services out of the Midwest and servicing the continental United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.LiquidTrucking.com.

“I’m really excited to have a big, local company I can represent,” Dover said. “When we travel around the Midwest we see their trucks everywhere. It’s great to have a company like that want to be part of Jack Dover Racing.”

Dover would also like to thank Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Backlund Plumbing, Speedway Engines, True Trucking, Speedway Graphics, SSS Motorsports, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.