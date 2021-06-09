Hoserville adds boost to Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial heat races

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With the 30th running of the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial taking place this Saturday the fan group known as Hoserville is pleased to sponsor the King of the West-NARC heat races once again at the event.

It marks the 18th time overall that Hoserville is part of the heat races during the Bradway, which occurs at Placerville Speedway for the first time this weekend. Each KWS-NARC heat race winner this Saturday will receive a Hoosier right rear tire plus five sleeves of tear offs.

Hoserville has been involved with the heat races at the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial since 2003 and it has grown to be a major part of the event each year. The heat winners will all stop on the front stretch for a quick interview and then head up into the stands to give one lucky child a trophy to take home courtesy of Arnold’s for Awards.

It’s also become a tradition at the start of the night to hand out the Carwash Mike Fast Time Award at the Bradway. The winner of the award will take home a custom Jagermeister Trophy and a Coors Light Cowboy Hat, in honor of super fan and former Hoserville member Carwash Mike Avilla, who passed away in 2011. The award will be given out to the KWS-NARC fast qualifier and currently stands at $1,250 cash as of press time.

Rounding out the card on Saturday will be the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. It will be the only time all season long that Placerville Speedway features Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Winged 360s on the very same night.

The Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial pays tribute to fallen race car driver Dave Bradway Jr., who lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup in 1987. Bradway was a driver destined for stardom in Sprint Car racing and the event held in his memory has become a cornerstone for the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series each season.

Adult tickets this Saturday June 12th cost $40 while juniors 12-17, military and seniors 62+ are $35. Kids 6-11 are $20 and those five and under are free. Race fans are directed to purchase their tickets online at https://www.universe.com/embed2/events/2021-scct-kws-narc-bradway-memorial-tickets-placerville-4C08DY or they can be assisted at the gate with purchasing them as well.

The front gate will open at 3pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:30. Wheel packing, hot laps and qualifying will follow. Happy Hour with live music is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the Coors Light Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com