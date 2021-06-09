INDIANA MIDGET WEEK LANDS AT LINCOLN PARK ON THURSDAY

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (June 8, 2021)………A pair of prior Lincoln Park Speedway USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget winners and past series champions head the cast of characters primed for round number five of Indiana Midget Week on Thursday night, June 10.

Reigning USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion, Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), won at the Putnamville, Ind. 5/16-mile dirt oval back in June of 2020 during IMW. His midget record has been superb over the past decade at LPS, which has also been highlighted by a 4th on night one of IMW in 2020, and a pair of 5th place finishes in 2012 and 2019, along with a fast qualifying time in 2020.

Tanner Thorson’s miraculous drive from 15th to 1st at LPS in 2019 still stands as one of the most iconic drives in Indiana Midget Week history. The Minden, Nev. pilot also won at LPS during 2016 Indiana Midget Week en route to the USAC National Midget title that same year. He’s also been 2nd and 7th in 2020, 5th in 2018 and earned a quick time during qualifying in 2015.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) has won twice in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition at LPS, both of which came in 2020. In the midget, he was the fastest qualifier in 2016, finishing a best of 8th in 2017, and was also 9th in 2013.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) recently turned in his first career USAC National Midget win last Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. While Cummins is noted for his mastery of Tri-State, he’s been a USAC National Sprint Car winner at LPS as well, doing so during Indiana Sprint Week in 2019. His lone LPS Midget appearance at LPS netted a 23rd place result in 2020.

Three Californians and Indiana Midget Week winners last week – Thomas Meseraull, Buddy Kofoid and Logan Seavey – will try to back up their recent victories with more success at LPS on Thursday.

San Jose’s Meseraull, last Thursday’s Paragon IMW winner, finished a best of 9th in 2011 and was 10th in both 2012 and 2020 rounds of IMW at LPS. Penngrove’s Kofoid, who scored last Friday’s go at Bloomington, was 3rd and 9th at LPS in 2020.

Sutter’s Seavey was 7th in 2018 and finished as the runner-up in 2019. However, a heat race crash last year during IMW at LPS required a few weeks of time on the sideline, a memory he put behind him when he won a local sprint car show there on May 22 of this year.

Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant and Jason McDougal have all been victorious in weekly sprint car racing at LPS over the years. Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) was 3rd at LPS IMW in 2019 and 10th in 2015, and also snared a quick time in 2018. Grant (Ione, Calif.) was the runner-up of the IMW show at LPS in 2018, was 5th in 2017 as well as 7th and 9th in 2020. McDougal notched a sprint car triumph at LPS on May 15 of this year. He snagged a top-ten during IMW in 2019 with a 10th. In July of 2020, McDougal finished 2nd at LPS in a USAC Regional Midget feature.

Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, Pa.) will finish out Indiana Midget Week by competing in the final four events. The 2010 ARDC Midget champ, wing sprint car standout and one-time IMW winner in 2010 at Gas City, has placed in the top-ten on five occasions at LPS during IMW, bested with a 5th in 2010, followed by a 6th in 2013, 7th in 2014, 7th in 2016 and 10th in 2011.

Among the lineup of LPS Indiana Midget Week returnees are Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), a 3rd and 6th place finisher each night in 2020. Auckland, New Zealand’s Hayden Williams made his first trip to Indiana Midget Week all the way back in 2015 and finished 13th. They’ll be joined by the LPS experienced Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.), Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, N.C.), Sam Johnson (St. Peters, Mo.) and Tyler Nelson (Olathe, Kan.), who was 4th in a USAC Regional Midget event there in April.

Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) has yet to make a USAC National Midget start at Lincoln Park. The April 30 Kokomo winner did, however, win the USAC Regional Midget race held there in 2020. Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.) finished 5th in that same Regional Midget feature. Chance Crum (Snohomish, Wash.) took 10th in the April 2021 Regional show.

Series Rookies with recent spectacular showings in the first half of Indiana Midget Week include Corey Day (Clovis, Calif.), who set quick time at both Bloomington and Lawrenceburg, as well as top-ranking Rookie and 5th place Bloomington finisher Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.) and Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, Texas), a 5th place finisher at Lawrenceburg. They’ll be making their LPS debuts as will fellow Rookies Chase Randall (Waco, Texas), Brian Carber (Lewisberry, Pa.), Trey Gropp (Lincoln, Neb.), Blake Brannon (Morgan Hill, Calif.) and more.

Thursday’s Indiana Midget Week round at Lincoln Park Speedway will feature the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Lincoln Park Sprint Cars.

You can save $5 with purchase of advance tickets at www.TracPass.com. Tickets and pit passes will also be sold at the gate where general admission tickets are $30, kids aged 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 with kids aged 10 and under are free.

Pits open at 4:30pm EDT with grandstands opening at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6pm.

Every Indiana Midget Week event will be streamed LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

2021 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Jun 3: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

Jun 4: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Jun 5: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Jun 6: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Jun 9: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Jun 10: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Jun 11: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Jun 12: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

3-Bryan Clauson

2-Tanner Thorson

1-Christopher Bell, Chad Boat, Dave Darland, Kyle Larson, Michael Pickens, Brad Sweet & Chris Windom

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINNERS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

2010: Brad Sweet (6/17)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/9)

2012: Bryan Clauson (6/14)

2013: Christopher Bell (6/13)

2014: Dave Darland (6/12)

2015: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2016: Tanner Thorson (6/2)

2017: Michael Pickens (6/8)

2018: Chad Boat (5/31)

2019: Tanner Thorson (6/6)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/18) & Chris Windom (6/19)

USAC MIDGET WINS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

3-Bryan Clauson

2-Jay Drake, Tracy Hines & Tanner Thorson

1-Christopher Bell, Chad Boat, Lonnie Caruthers, Dave Darland, Tony Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kevin Olson, Johnny Parsons, Michael Pickens, Brad Sweet, Rich Vogler & Chris Windom

USAC MIDGET WINNERS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1979: Johnny Parsons (5/5) & Lonnie Caruthers (9/15)

1985: Kevin Olson (6/14)

1988: Rich Vogler (9/11)

1997: Tracy Hines (9/6)

1998: Tony Elliott (9/5)

1999: Jay Drake (9/4)

2000: Jay Drake (9/2)

2001: Tracy Hines (9/1)

2010: Brad Sweet (6/17)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/9)

2012: Bryan Clauson (6/14)

2013: Christopher Bell (6/13)

2014: Dave Darland (6/12)

2015: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2016: Tanner Thorson (6/2)

2017: Michael Pickens (6/8)

2018: Chad Boat (5/31)

2019: Tanner Thorson (6/6)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/18) & Chris Windom (6/19)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 6/6/2019 – Kyle Larson – 12.383 – 90.850 mph

4 Laps – 5/5/1979 – Steve Lotshaw – 55.770 – 80.689 mph

8 Laps – 6/9/2011 – Darren Hagen – 1:46.62 – 84.412 mph

10 Laps – 5/29/2018 – Holly Shelton – 2:11.64 – 85.460 mph

30 Laps – 6/12/2014 – Dave Darland – 6:59.80 – 80.395 mph

PAST INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE RESULTS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Brad Kuhn, 5. Steve Buckwalter, 6. Bobby East, 7. Tracy Hines, 8. Caleb Armstrong, 9. Matt Smith, 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Brad Loyet, 13. Shane Hmiel, 14. Henry Clarke, 15. Davey Ray, 16. Chad Boat, 17. Levi Jones, 18. Sean Dodenhoff, 19. Bryan Clauson, 20. Zach Daum, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Billy Pauch Jr., 23. Alex Bowman. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Brad Kuhn, 4. Bobby East, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Darren Hagen, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Matt Smith, 12. Levi Jones, 13. Zach Daum, 14. Levi Roberts, 15. Mario Clouser, 16. Ryan Smith, 17. Tanner Swanson, 18. Caleb Armstrong, 19. Shane Hollingsworth, 20. Michael Pickens, 21. Chris Windom, 22. Trevor Kobylarz, 23. Chase Barber, 24. Hunter Schuerenberg. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Caleb Armstrong, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Nathan Smee, 7. Bobby East, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Chris Bell, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Shane Hollingsworth, 14. Brad Kuhn, 15. Steve Buckwalter, 16. Ryan Criswell, 17. Alex Bright, 18. Davey Ray, 19. Dillon Welch, 20. Andy Malpocker, 21. Nick Wean, 22. Jerry Coons, Jr., 23. Michael Pickens, 24. Mario Clouser. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Christopher Bell, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Brad Mosen, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Steve Buckwalter, 7. Andrew Felker, 8. Brad Kuhn, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Michael Pickens, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Bryan Clauson, 13. Caleb Armstrong, 14. Dave Darland, 15. Dillon Welch, 16. Bobby East, 17. Jerry Coons Jr., 18. Tyler Thomas, 19. Darren Hagen, 20. Zach Daum, 21. Tanner Thorson, 22. Davey Ray, 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 24. Austin Brown. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Rico Abreu, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Michael Pickens, 6. Andrew Felker, 7. Steve Buckwalter, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Colten Cottle, 10. Garrett Aitken, 11. Nathan Smee, 12. Parker Price-Miller, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Thomas Meseraull, 15. Brady Bacon, 16. Zach Daum, 17. Tyler Courtney, 18. Ronnie Gardner, 19. Domain Ramsay, 20. Tanner Thorson, 21. Alex Bright, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Brenden Bright, 24. Kevin Thomas Jr. 10:55.15

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Christopher Bell, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Rico Abreu, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Tyler Thomas, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Spencer Bayston, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Davey Ray, 12. Gage Walker, 13. Hayden Williams, 14. Dave Darland, 15. Tony DiMattia, 16. Nathan Smee, 17. Alex Bright, 18. Brad Mosen, 19. Colten Cottle, 20. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 21. Tanner Thorson, 22. Ryan Bernal, 23. Tyler Courtney, 24. Steve Buckwalter. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tanner Thorson, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Tyler Thomas, 4. Rico Abreu, 5. Spencer Bayston, 6. Carson Macedo, 7. Steve Buckwalter, 8. Ryan Robinson, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Chad Boat, 11. Jake Neuman, 12. Ryan Greth, 13. Gage Walker, 14. Chase Johnson, 15. Holly Shelton, 16. Jimi Quin, 17. Zach Daum, 18. Tyler Nelson, 19. Brady Bacon, 20. Dave Darland, 21. Logan Jarrett, 22. David Budres, 23. Dayne Kingshott, 24. Shane Golobic. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Michael Pickens, 2. Spencer Bayston, 3. Tyler Courtney, 4. Rico Abreu, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Shane Golobic, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Alex Bright, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Ryan Robinson, 12. Zach Daum, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Holly Shelton, 15. Tyler Thomas, 16. Tanner Carrick, 17. Brayton Lynch, 18. Ronnie Gardner, 19. Brent Beauchamp, 20. Tanner Thorson, 21. Gage Walker, 22. Ryan Greth. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting position in parentheses) 1. Chad Boat (2), 2. Justin Grant (11), 3. Tyler Courtney (3), 4. Zeb Wise (4), 5. Tanner Thorson (1), 6. Spencer Bayston (9), 7. Logan Seavey (17), 8. Rico Abreu (12), 9. Ryan Robinson (22), 10. Jerry Coons, Jr. (13), 11. Brady Bacon (7), 12. Tanner Carrick (20), 13. Holly Shelton (16), 14. Jason McDougal (21), 15. Brayton Lynch (18), 16. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 17. Matt Moore (10), 18. Sam Johnson (14), 19. Alex Bright (15), 20. Tyler Thomas (23), 21. Tucker Klaasmeyer (5), 22. Jake Neuman (24), 23. Ethan Mitchell (8), 24. Zane Hendricks (19). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tanner Thorson (15), 2. Logan Seavey (6), 3. Jerry Coons, Jr. (1), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 5. Chris Windom (14), 6. Shane Golobic (8), 7. Tyler Courtney (2), 8. Jesse Colwell (10), 9. Zach Daum (17), 10. Jason McDougal (18), 11. Zeb Wise (21), 12. Tucker Klaasmeyer (20), 13. Holley Hollan (23), 14. Justin Grant (11), 15. Michael Pickens (5), 16. Chad Boat (22), 17. Andrew Layser (12), 18. Tanner Carrick (9), 19. C.J. Leary (19), 20. Cole Bodine (24), 21. Kyle Larson (7), 22. Dillon Welch (13), 23. Thomas Meseraull (4), 24. Dave Darland (16). NT

2020 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (15), 2. Tanner Thorson (4), 3. Cannon McIntosh (1), 4. Chris Windom (6), 5. Shane Golobic (13), 6. Zach Daum (2), 7. Justin Grant (18), 8. Chase Johnson (11), 9. Buddy Kofoid (5), 10. Clinton Boyles (8), 11. Rico Abreu (14), 12. Tyler Courtney (10), 13. Tanner Carrick (17), 14. Jake Neuman (3), 15. Daison Pursley (23), 16. Kaylee Bryson (20), 17. Cole Bodine (19), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (16), 19. Maria Cofer (22), 20. Thomas Meseraull (7), 21. Carson Macedo (12), 22. Jason McDougal (9), 23. Brady Bacon (21). NT

2020 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Kyle Larson (6), 3. Buddy Kofoid (1), 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (5), 5. Tanner Carrick (9), 6. Cannon McIntosh (13), 7. Tanner Thorson (3), 8. Clinton Boyles (17), 9. Justin Grant (7), 10. Thomas Meseraull (21), 11. Shane Golobic (10), 12. Zach Daum (16), 13. Chase Johnson (8), 14. Tyler Courtney (4), 15. Jason McDougal (22), 16. Jake Neuman (15), 17. Daison Pursley (11), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (12), 19. Cole Bodine (18), 20. Kaylee Bryson (19), 21. Robert Dalby (23), 22. Maria Cofer (20), 23. Kyle Cummins (14). NT

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS:

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson