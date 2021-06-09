Jefferson County Speedway Gearing Up for Fourth Annual Midwest Midget Championship on July 15-17

Lonnie Wheatley

FAIRBURY, Neb. (June 8, 2021) – Having evolved into a staple on the NOS Energy Drink USAC Midget trail, Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, NE, will host the Fourth Annual Midwest Midget Championship on July 15-17.

And this year’s rendition will be grander than ever with the Saturday night finale offering up an event-record $10,000 winner’s share.

The lone stop of the year in Nebraska for the USAC Midgets will kick off with a Thursday night practice on July 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a shrimp boil and bar-b-que to follow for all race teams, crews and fans at the campground north of the track.

A full night of racing action follows on Friday before culminating with another full card on Saturday that concludes with the 40-lap USAC Midwest Midget Championship feature event atop the 1/5-mile clay oval.

The event co-sanctioned with the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association will be accompanied on both nights by the NOW 600/Jay-Husker Non-Wing and Restricted “A” Class Micro Sprints.

An overall purse of more than $40,000 is made possible through the support of a number of community members that want to ensure that USAC Midget racing returns to Jefferson County Speedway for years to come.

The Fourth Annual Midwest Midget Championship at Jefferson County Speedway puts the wraps on USAC’s Mid-America Midget Week that kicks off the previous Sunday, July 11, at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex before moving on to Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway for “Tuesday Night Thunder” on July 13 and then Beloit, Kansas’ Solomon Valley Raceway for the “Chad McDaniel Memorial” on Wednesday, July 14.

After Justin Grant topped the inaugural USAC Midwest Midget Championship in 2018, Tyler Courtney has topped the finale over each of the past two years with Jason McDougal and reigning USAC Midget champion Chris Windom snaring preliminary feature wins.

Past USAC National Midget Winners at Jefferson County Speedway:

8/2/16 – Chad Boat

8/1/17 – Tanner Thorson

7/14/18 – Justin Grant

7/12/19 – Jason McDougal

7/13/19 – Tyler Courtney

7/17/20 – Chris Windom

7/18/20 – Tyler Courtney

General admission tickets to the event are just $20 for adults on Friday night and $25 on Saturday with High School students and younger just $5 each night. Reserved seating is $25 per night (available in two-day packages only) and are available online at www.jeffersoncountyspeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab.

Unlimited general admission tickets will be sold day of show beginning at 5:00 p.m. with reserved seating only presale as described above.

All-access pit passes will be unlimited and available at the pit gate on day of show only.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with Qualifying at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:00 p.m. with a free concert each night after the races at the beer garden.

Camping with electric and water hookups is available just a few hundred feet from the track by reserving online at www.jeffersoncountyspeedway.com under the “Buy Tickets” tab. Additional camping and area information is available at https://www.visitoregontrail.org/ or http://fairburychamber.org/.

For more information, follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MidwestMidgetChampionship or call 405-823-8095.