USCS Sprint Speedweek event at Talladega on Thursday RAINED OUT!

Atlanta, GA- June 9, 2021 – Due to rain all the track has gotten all week and tommorow’s 80% chance of rain, the USCS Speedweek Round #5 event at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama is cancelled.

The Hattiesburg Speedway (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) Round # 6 USCS Sprint Speedweek finale and the 24th annual USCS Alabama Sprint Car Nationals at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama both look good to go…see ya’ll this weekend!

For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.