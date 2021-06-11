OHIO SPEEDWEEK TO MAKE A STOP AT SHARON ON TUESDAY FEATURING THE ALL STAR SPRINTS FOR $6000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…The 39th annual Cometic Gaskets Ohio Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires is set to make a stop at Sharon Speedway this Tuesday (June 15). The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars along with the non-wing Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars. Warm-ups are slated for approximately 6:15 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing. The early outlook calls for sunshine and temps in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will mark the second of four appearances by the All Stars at Sharon in 2021 as Tony Stewart’s Series will return for the “Lou Blaney Memorial” on Saturday, July 10 and Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” the following day. All events will pay $6,000 to-win, $550 to start. Tickets for all events are available by going to https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com.

Ohio Speedweek will feature eight races in nine nights with Sharon being stop number four on the grueling swing through the Buckeye State. A $12,000 points fund is on the line with $5,000 to the champion; $2,500 for second, $2,000 for third, $1,500 for fourth, and $1,000 for fifth.

After a five-year absence, Ohio Speedweek returned to Sharon in 2010 as Tim Shaffer topped a 42-car field for the victory. In 2011, it was hometown favorite Dale Blaney winning the Sharon leg of Speedweek over a 45-car field. In 2012, in a stunning turn of events, local racer Brandon Matus came out victorious for his first career win with both the All Stars and at Sharon. Another strong field of 43 cars was on hand. The 2013 event was rained out before a car ever hit the speedway, and the 2014 event fell victim to Mother Nature before the gates ever opened.

In 2015, Dale Blaney won his second Speedweek race in three events at Sharon over another strong 42-car field. Bryan Clauson topped a huge 51-car field in 2016 winning his first career All Star race before tragically losing his life in a racing accident later in the summer. In 2017, Kyle Larson scored a popular win over a big field of 48 cars. Larson’s bid for two straight Sharon Speedweek wins failed when Christopher Bell made a late race pass to win in 2018 with 48 cars were on hand. The 2019 Speedweek show was rained. Last year, saw the “Lou Blaney Memorial” and Justin Snyder’s “Salute to the Troops” events fall under Speedweek due to the COVID-19 pandemic; in those events Cale Conley and Larson were victorious over the 39 and 38-car fields respectively.

Speedweek always brings a diverse field of competitors. Not only will the All Stars’ base of 12 full-time competitors be in action, but also racers from all over the country in addition to the stars of central Pa., Ohio, and locally. The average car count since Speedweek returned to Sharon in 2010 has been 43.5.

Sharon has hosted four successful “410” Sprint Car events in 2021. Justin Peck won the May 1 All Star show over a stellar 41-car field worth $6,000 for his first career Sharon win. George Hobaugh returned to victory lane on May 15 over the 30-car field nearly three years after his first career Sprint win. Dave Blaney thrilled the hometown capacity crowd on May 22 winning his first World of Outlaws show in 24 years. Then last Saturday night, invader Ryan Smith won the Western PA Speedweek show over the 38-car field.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars will round out the two-division Sprint Car program on Tuesday night. Sixty-one-year-old Rod George won the May 22 opener, while 17-year-old Nolan Groves won his first career race last Saturday night doing it from the 12th starting spot over the record 23-car field. The RUSH Sprints have competed six times this year around the circuit with five different winners. The only repeat winner is Gale Ruth, Jr. The father-son duo of Chad Ruhlman and Kevin Ruhlman have also been victorious.

There have been eight different RUSH Sprint Car winners in 11 races run all-time at Sharon. Still Chad Ruhlman, the 2018 and 2019 RUSH $5,000 champion, is the only driver with multiple victories at four. Chad is in search of his third $5,000 Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series Championship in four years; however, currently Groves sits atop the points chase by four over Ruhlman and five over George.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pits passes will go on sale at 3 p.m. with grandstands at 4. Sprint Car motor heat is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by warmups, Sprint Car qualifying and racing. Grandstand admission for those 14 and over is $25. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be reserved online https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/. Children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Camping is also free of charge, but you must register prior to setting up.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.