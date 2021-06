Pearce Wins ASCS Elite Great Plains/North Opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. (June 11, 2021) — Coby Pearce won the ASCS Elite Great Plains/North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series opener Friday night at Black Hills Speedway. Pearce moved up from seventh starting position to win his first main event of the season. Tom Sires, Logan Hershey, Brian Hardman, and Travis Rebar rounded out the top five.

ASCS Elite Great Plans / ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Black Hills Speedway

Rapid City, South Dakota

Friday, June 11, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27S-Tom Sires[2]

2. 5-Eric Winckel[4]

3. 16-Brian Hardman[1]

4. 92-Coby Pearce[3]

5. 8X-Randy Dolberg[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Logan Hershey[4]

2. 3-Mike Pennel[1]

3. 88-Travis Reber[3]

4. 73-Bill Deay[2]

DNS: 59-Butch Hardman

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 92-Coby Pearce[7]

2. 27S-Tom Sires[3]

3. 20-Logan Hershey[1]

4. 16-Brian Hardman[5]

5. 88-Travis Reber[6]

6. 8X-Randy Dolberg[9]

7. 73-Bill Deay[8]

8. 3-Mike Pennel[4]

9. 5-Eric Winckel[2]

10. 59-Butch Hardman[10]