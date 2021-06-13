Scelzi and Cox Win Features During Bradway Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (June 12, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi and Justyn Cox won features during the Dave Bradway Memorial Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Scelzi held off Shane Golobic and Kyle Hirst to win the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC main event while Cox won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour portion of the program over Tanner Carrick and Ryan Robinson.

Dave Bradway Jr Memorial

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday, June 12, 2021

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Feature:

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi

2. 17W-Shane Golobic

3. 0-Kyle Hirst

4. 29-Willie Croft

5. 69-Bud Kaeding

6. 93-Kalib Henry

7. 56-Ryan Robinson

8. 93X-Stephen Ingraham

9. 88N-D.J. Netto

10. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

11. 21-Austin McCarl

12. 38B-Blake Carrick

13. 26-Billy Aton

14. 2SB-Jake Morgan

15. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

16. 98-Sean Watts

17. 7-Kaleb Montgomery

18. 85-C.J. Humphreys

19. 16A-Justin Sanders

20. 92-Andy Forsberg

21. 01-Mitchel Moles

22. 33T-Jimmy Trulli

23. 83V-Sean Becker

24. 42X-Tim Kaeding

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Feature:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 14W-Ryan Robinson

4. X1-Andy Forsberg

5. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery

6. 17-Kalib Henry

7. 21-Shane Hopkins

8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

9. 17W-Shane Golobic

10. 80N-Justin Bradway

11. 35-Sean Becker

12. 5V-Colby Copeland

13. 2X-Chase Majdic

14. 5H-Michael Faccinto

15. 88A-Joey Ancona

16. 38-Colby Johnson

17. 94-Greg Decaires V

18. 24-Justin Henry

19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

20. 7P-Jake Andreotti

21. 15T-Tristan Guardino

22. 01-Andy Gregg

23. 4SA-Justin Sanders

24. 33-Dylan Bloomfield