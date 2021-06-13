Scelzi and Cox Win Features During Bradway Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (June 12, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi and Justyn Cox won features during the Dave Bradway Memorial Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Scelzi held off Shane Golobic and Kyle Hirst to win the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC main event while Cox won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour portion of the program over Tanner Carrick and Ryan Robinson.
Dave Bradway Jr Memorial
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday, June 12, 2021
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Feature:
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi
2. 17W-Shane Golobic
3. 0-Kyle Hirst
4. 29-Willie Croft
5. 69-Bud Kaeding
6. 93-Kalib Henry
7. 56-Ryan Robinson
8. 93X-Stephen Ingraham
9. 88N-D.J. Netto
10. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
11. 21-Austin McCarl
12. 38B-Blake Carrick
13. 26-Billy Aton
14. 2SB-Jake Morgan
15. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
16. 98-Sean Watts
17. 7-Kaleb Montgomery
18. 85-C.J. Humphreys
19. 16A-Justin Sanders
20. 92-Andy Forsberg
21. 01-Mitchel Moles
22. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
23. 83V-Sean Becker
24. 42X-Tim Kaeding
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Feature:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 14W-Ryan Robinson
4. X1-Andy Forsberg
5. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery
6. 17-Kalib Henry
7. 21-Shane Hopkins
8. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
9. 17W-Shane Golobic
10. 80N-Justin Bradway
11. 35-Sean Becker
12. 5V-Colby Copeland
13. 2X-Chase Majdic
14. 5H-Michael Faccinto
15. 88A-Joey Ancona
16. 38-Colby Johnson
17. 94-Greg Decaires V
18. 24-Justin Henry
19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
20. 7P-Jake Andreotti
21. 15T-Tristan Guardino
22. 01-Andy Gregg
23. 4SA-Justin Sanders
24. 33-Dylan Bloomfield