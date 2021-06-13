Zach Pringle Returns to ASCS Elite Non-Wing Victory Lane at I-30 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 12, 2021) – Making his return to the top of the podium at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway, Zach Pringle captured his second career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Getting his first win with the series at I-30 Speedway in 2019, Pringle took the green from the pole position. Leading start to finish, Pringle made it to the finish with 1.096-seconds to spare. Taking second on the closing lap, Anthony Nicholson advanced from ninth, with Justin Zimmerman ending up on the final podium step.

Dalton Stevens finished fourth, with Caden McCreary moving from 11th to finish fifth.

Making up ten spots, Mason Smith finished sixth. Shon Deskins was seventh, followed by Stephen Smith, Paul White, and Jason Howell who took the challenge to start at the tail.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on July 5.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, Arkansas

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]

2. 91-Cody Price[1]

3. 48-Caden McCreary[3]

4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[2]

5. 15-Jeremy Jonas[5]

6. 02-Dillon Burks[4]

7. 18-Devon Debrick[7]

Pro Tech Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Jason Howell[2]

2. 3S-Stephen Smith[1]

3. 1-Paul White[3]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]

5. 52-JD Fry[5]

6. 19-Jason Long[4]

DNS: 63-Chris Williams

SCP Polymers Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]

2. 99-Blake Jenkins[2]

3. 38Z-Zach Pringle[5]

4. 20-Shon Deskins[7]

5. 69-Jamey Mooney[4]

6. 31-Mason Smith[6]

7. 73-Josh Baker[3]

Top Choice Masonry A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 38Z-Zach Pringle[1]

2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[9]

3. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]

4. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]

5. 48-Caden McCreary[11]

6. 31-Mason Smith[16]

7. 20-Shon Deskins[3]

8. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]

9. 1-Paul White[10]

10. 72-Jason Howell[4]

11. 91-Cody Price[8]

12. 15-Jeremy Jonas[12]

13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[13]

14. 69-Jamey Mooney[15]

15. 52-JD Fry[14]

16. 19-Jason Long[17]

17. 73-Josh Baker[20]

18. 99-Blake Jenkins[2]

19. 18-Devon Debrick[19]

20. 02-Dillon Burks[18]

DNS: 63-Chris Williams