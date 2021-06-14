Ryan Taylor Etches His Name Into The Record Books

By Paul Harkenrider

(Selinsgrove, Pa) Notable sprint car driver in the Central Pennsylvania region, Ryan Taylor showed up to Selinsgrove Speedway and secured his first Patriot Sprint Tour win over Derek Locke and Adam Carberry taking home the $2,571 payday.

Taylor started third in the A Main behind Adam Carberry and Davie Franek who would bring the 21-car field to the green. Carberry would go out front in the first three laps, but back-to-back cautions would keep the field intact in the first five laps.

When the field was pacing around the track during the second caution, Davie Franek unexpectedly had to pull into the work area due to a left rear flat. This would put Ryan Taylor in the runner up position with Carberry still leading.

Carberry, the 2020 URC series champion, would bring the field back to green but Ryan Taylor would stalk him going down the back stretch. On lap four, Taylor would utilize the very bottom and run right by Carberry for the race lead.

The battle for second now was becoming highly contested with Carberry holding on but with a very fast Derek Locke doing everything he can to get by the 47 of Carberry. Jason Shultz was also continuing to inch closer towards the leaders of the field but just could not find the lane to make a move to advance forward.

Taylor would lead the final 21 laps to secure the win and score his first Joe Whitcomb Memorial. Derek Locke was able to get by Carberry on lap 24 and finish second. Jason Shultz’s efforts would provide him a solid fourth place run with Andy Best completing the top five.

Mark Smith who started 13th was able to charge forward throughout the event coming home sixth. Smith was the highest finishing PST member to cross the line and will receive first place points towards the 2021 points championship. Followed by Jordan Thomas (7th) and Paulie Colagiovanni (8th).

Heat race winners went to Ryan Taylor, Davie Franek and Adam Carberry. Carberry was also the Lil Bobs dash for cash winner that paid $500. The fast timer with a time of 17.560 belonged to Derek Locke.

The Patriots will now have a week off before preparing for another fast half mile, this time at the Fonda Speedway in Fonda, NY. Please be sure to visit patriotsprinttour.com and connect on our social media channels; facebook, twitter, and Instagram.

Selinsgrove Speedway Quick Results

A Main: 1) 7- Ryan Taylor 2) 77 Derek Locke 3) 47 Adam Carberry 4) 35 Jason Shultz 5) 9D Andy Best 6) 27 Mark Smith 7) 79 Jordan Thomas 8) 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 9) 66 Ryan Kissinger 10) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 11) 11T Mike Thompson 12) 28F Davie Franek 13) 67 Steve Glover 14) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 15) 9 Ryan Linder 16) 5Z Zach Burd 17) 2 Dave Axton 18) 22K Mike Koehler 19) 17 Jason Wagner 20) 19 Colby Womer 21) 38 Steve Buckwalter

Heat 1: 1) 7- Ryan Taylor 2) 77-Derek Locke 3) 10- Paulie Colagiovanni 4) 27- Mark Smith 5) 9- Ryan Lindor 6) 2- Dave Axton 7) 19- Colby Womer

Heat 2: 1) 28f- Davie Franek 2) 35- Jason Shultz 3) 79- Jordan Thomas 4) 11- Ryan Stillwaggon 5) 9d- Andy Best 6) 66- Ryan Kissinger 7) 17- Jason Wagner

Heat 3: 1) 47- Adam Carberry 2) 5z- Zach Burd 3) 11t- Mike Thompson 4) 22k- Mike Koehler 5) 67- Steve Glover 6) 42- Jesse Pruchnik 7) 9- Ryan Lindor

Lil Bob Dash For Cash: 1) 47- Adam Carberry 2) 28f- Davie Franek 3) 7- Ryan Taylor 4) 77- Derek Locke 5) 9D- Andy Best 6) 35- Jason Shultz 7) 5z-Zach Burd 8) 38- Steve Buckwalter

Selinsgrove Speedway Time Trials

1)77-Derek Locke – 17.560 2) 38- Steve Buckwalter – 17.586 3) 47c- Adam Carberry – 17.676 4) 9d-Andy Best-17.781 5) 35 Jason Shultz – 17.789 6) 11t- Mike Thompson – 17.833 7) 7- Ryan Taylor (17.843) 8) 79- Jordan Thomas -17.981 9) 67- Steve Slover -18.039 10) 2- Dave Axton – 18.041 11) 28f- Davie Franek – 18.045 12) 5z- Zach Burd – 18.047 13) 27- Mark Smith – 18.048 14) 66-Ryan Kissinger – 18.232 15) 42- Jesse Pruchnik – 18.239 16) 10- Paulie Colagiovanni 17) 11- Ryan Stillwaggon – 18.486 18) 22k- Mike Koehler – 18.591 19) 19-Colby Womer – 18.620 20 ) 17- Jason Wagner – 18.648 21) 9- Ryan Linder 19.033