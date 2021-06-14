Travis Arenz wins at Plymouth Dirt Track

From Pedal Down Promotions

In A-main action, Travis Arenz of Sheboygan stormed to his second consecutive A-main victory of the 2021 campaign in the 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasantview Realty 360 Sprint Car headliner.

In the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car A main, third starter Will Gerrits of Waupun bolted past polesitter Mike Yurmanovich of Cascade and outside front row starter Justin Erickson of Plymouth to take the lead in turn two of the opening lap.

On lap three, Travis Arenz, who started seventh, used the high groove to power his way into second. One lap later, Arenz swept past Gerrits to take over the top spot and he immediately proceeded to leave the field in his dust.

Starting on lap 11, Arenz found himself negotiating heavy lapped traffic on the dry slick third-mile track surface. As Arenz enjoyed a comfortable half-lap lead, two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion and current point leader Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, who started eighth, worked his way into the runner-up spot.

As the laps wound down, McMullen was able to close the gap slightly, but it was all Arenz at the front of the field as he cruised to his sixth career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and second straight main event win at the Plymouth track in the caution-free event.

McMullen had to settle for second, Gerrits wound up third, Erickson placed fourth and 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove charged up to finish fifth after starting 16th.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANTVIEW REALTY 360 SPRINT CARS

HEAT 1

1, Lance Fassbender 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Bill Taylor 4, Kevin Karnitz 5, Austin Hartmann 6, Tom Kreutz 7, Tyler Brabant 8, Tyler Davis 9, Tim Haddy.

HEAT 2

1, Tony Wondra 2, Mike Yurmanovich 3, Katelyn Krebsbach 4, Blake Wondra 5, Ben Schmidt 6, Chris Larson 7, Chris Clayton 8, Josh Teunissen 9, Tyler Tischendorf.

HEAT 3

1, Travis Arenz 2, Justin Miller 3, Justin Erickson 4, Anthony Knierim 5, Preston Ruh 6, Alex Pokorski 7, Dylan Winkel 8, Cole Possi 9, Tommy Colburn (DNS).

HEAT 4

1, Will Gerrits 2, Brandon Berth 3, Matt Rechek 4, Jack Vanderboom 5, Nick Daywalt 6, Kurt Davis 7, Doug Wondra 8, Adam Miller.

B MAIN 1

1, Jack Vanderboom 2, Kurt Davis 3, Doug Wondra 4, Tim Haddy 5, Nick Daywalt 6, Tom Kreutz 7, Dylan Winkel 8, Josh Teunissen 9, Tyler Davis (DNS).

B MAIN 1

1, Adam Miller 2, Austin Hartmann 3, Preston Ruh 4, Tyler Tischendorf 5, Alex Pokorski 6, Chris Clayton 7, Chris Larson 8, Tyler Brabant 9, Cole Possi 10, Tommy Colburn (DNS).

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Will Gerrits 4, Justin Erickson 5, Ben Schmidt 6, Kevin Karnitz 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Mike Yurmanovich 9, Matt Rechek 10, Anthony Knierim 11, Bill Taylor 12, Adam Miller 13, Doug Wondra 14, Preston Ruh 15, Kurt Davis 16, Jack Vanderboom 17, Tony Wondra 18, Blake Wondra 19, Austin Hartmann 20, Katelyn Krebsbach 21, Brandon Berth 22, Justin Miller.