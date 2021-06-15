Driever Scores First Career 360 Sprint Car Podium During ASCS Frontier Region Season Opener

Inside Line Promotions

– BILLINGS, Mont. (June 15, 2021) – Tyler Driever earned his first career podium finish in a 360ci sprint car event last Friday during the ASCS Frontier Region season opener hosted by Gallatin Speedway.

Driever followed that up with a seventh-place showing on Saturday at Big Sky Speedway, giving him a pair of top 10s during his debut at both ovals and a strong start to his rookie season of racing with the ASCS Frontier Region.

“It was my first experience at both tracks and it was fun,” he said.

The action began on Friday at the dirt oval in Belgrade, Mont., where Driever won a heat race after lining up third.

“It started off pretty good,” he said. “We drew the No. 40 so that put me in the middle of my heat race. The front two drivers got into each other so they went to the back. Me and the driver on the outside of me moved up to the front row. We went green and I got the lead and built a decent gap. The track was slick so I was peddling the car hard.”

The heat race win advanced Driever into the feature redraw and he pulled the No. 3 to start the A Main third.

“I pretty much just stayed third the entire main,” he said. “The track went rubber down and was single file all the way around. It rubbered up quick, within a few laps. I fell to fourth. Then the leader ended up in the frontstretch wall so that put me back to third.”

Driever ventured to Big Sky Speedway on Saturday.

“I started last in my heat race and was able to pick off two cars to finish fifth,” he said. “I didn’t make it into the feature redraw so we started 11 th. Early on in the race the track was pretty good up high. A driver behind me found rubber on the bottom so he got me. I saw him do that and went right to the bottom behind him. I was able to make my way up to seventh. If we had a few more laps I think I could have made it up to third. I had passed two or three guys and a yellow came out so that was a bummer. We were definitely moving forward.”

Driever ranks third in the ASCS Frontier Region championship standings – only 38 points out of the lead.

The next challenge is Driever’s Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour debut this Saturday and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., during the Fred Brownfield Classic.

“I’ve never run a 360 at Grays Harbor so that will be an experience,” he said. “The time before last when we ran there in a limited sprint was my first podium in a sprint car so we’ve run well there. I don’t really have an expectation of where we’ll end up. The hopes are for a top five, but you never know. We’re just aiming to get experience and learn.”

June 11 – Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (3); Feature: 3 (3).

June 12 – Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont. – Heat race: 5 (7); Feature: 7 (11).

10 races, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

Saturday and Sunday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., for the Fred Brownfield Classic with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

