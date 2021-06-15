Huset’s Speedway Opening THE SHOWDOWN With Three Nights of Jam-Packed Action

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 15, 2021) – Months of preparation has led to this moment as THE SHOWDOWN arrives this weekend.

The short-track racing spectacle runs this Sunday through next Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway followed by three straight nights at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., June 24-26.

Royal River Casino Night kicks off the action on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, where the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event pays $6,000 to win during the Chuck Zitterich Tribute. Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are also part of the racing program.

Huset’s Speedway hosts the inaugural Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series next Monday and Tuesday. The two-day show is capped by a 50-lap main event paying $30,000 to win, making it one of the best-paying World of Outlaws races in the country. The feature winner has a unique opportunity as a $100,000 bonus will be up for grabs if he or she can also capture the finale of the $50,000-to-win AGCO Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex on June 26.

All three regular divisions at Huset’s Speedway showcase a tight points battle with multiple drivers within two dozen points for the top spot entering Sunday.

Carson McCarl leads the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings by only three points over Justin Henderson. Matt Juhl is six points behind McCarl with Jack Dover 24 points out of the top spot.

Cory Yeigh, who has won the last two Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks features, owns an 11-point advantage in the championship standings over Zach Olivier. Matt Steuerwald is 15 points back. Tim Dann is 19 points behind Yeigh. Colby Klaassen ranks fifth in the standings – only 20 points out of the lead.

Dusty Ballenger and Brandon Bosma are tied atop the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings. Lee Goos Jr. and Shane Fick are tied for third – only three points behind the leaders – with Jared Jensen 12 points back.

The Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com marks the first two of three total World of Outlaws races at Huset’s Speedway this season.

This Sunday the pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old each night and free to children 12-years-old and younger each night. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday. Hot laps start each night at 7 p.m.

Advanced tickets for the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com, including discounted specials, are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 3 (May 9, May 30 and June 13);Justin Henderson – 2 (May 16 and May 23);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 3 (May 9, June 6 and June 13); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 23 and May 30); and Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30); and Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13)

UP NEXT –

THE SHOWDOWN: Sunday for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Chuck Zitterich Tribute for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and Monday and Tuesday for the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

