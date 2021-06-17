Axsom Takes Night One of POWRi SPEEDweek

From POWRi

Charleston, IL. (06/16/2021) Emerson Axsom of Franklin, IN. came out of the gate strong for the first night of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League SPEEDweek at Charleston Speedway. Taking the green flag and leading the 24-car field to the checkered flag, Axsom claimed his first POWRi National victory on the 2021 speedway.

Axsom started off the night strong and claimed victory in the Auto Meter Heat Race No. 3, which started him on the front row for the 30-lap main event. Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK. lined up next to him, on the front row. The two took the field to green and never left the top side. On the initial green flag run, Axsom gapped the field, and everyone settled in behind him to battle it out for positions.

A red for Emilio Hoover who got upside down, bunched the field back up with only 4 laps in. Positions two through six battled side-by-side while a few cautions slowed the runs. McIntosh and Axsom found themselves in an intense battle for the lead with a little under 18 laps to go. As McIntosh is battling back and forth, the yellow came out for a flat right rear on McIntosh’s’ car which resulted in going to the work area.

After a few late race cautions, the field went back green. Axsom overcame lapped traffic, cautions, and slide jobs for the lead to continue on to pick up the win for night one of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League SPEEDweek. Daison Pursley came home second, Buddy Kofoid in third, Cannon McIntosh in fourth, and Brent Crews in the fifth position.

“Last week I felt like we were pretty close with the USAC guys, so I knew we would have tons of momentum coming in tonight and hopefully to carry it on the rest of the season.” Axsom

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 08-Cannon McIntosh

TRD Hard Charger: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 15-Emerson Axsom 2. 71K-Daison Pursley 3. 67-Buddy Kofoid 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh 5. 86-Brent Crews 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 7. 25-Taylor Reimer 8. 67K-Cade Lewis 9. 5-Gavin Boschele 10. 49-Max Mittry 11. 68-Ronnie Gardner 12. 3B-Shelby Boise 13. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 14. 00-Trey Gropp 15. 85T-Ryan Timms 16. 3N-Jake Neuman 17. 21K-Karter Sarff 18. 9E-Caden Englehart 19. 71-Kaylee Bryson 20. 17C-Devin Camfield 21. 10C-Dalton Camfield 22. 21-Emilio Hoover 23. 91-Zach Daum 24. 97-Brenham Crouch

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, June 17th at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL.

Thursday, June 17th – Lincoln Speedway:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15-5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

