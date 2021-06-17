M-40 UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING SPRINT SERIES

From MSR

June 15, 2021 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine

Pro is off to its most competitive season in series history. The series

has saw four different winners in as many events thus far in 2021.

Charlie Schultz won the most recent event when the series visited the

Indianapolis Speedrome June 5.

The series will now shift its attention to M-40 Speedway in Jones,

Michigan this Saturday night June 19 for the “American Speedfest”.

The series will be making its first-ever visit to the 3/8-mile,

semi-banked asphalt oval.

The event will also be round #2 of the ENGINE PRO DASH FAST CAR

mini-series. Joe Liguori is the current points leader of the mini-series

with a three-point margin over Nolan Allison and Charlie Schultz who are

currently tied for second place. The top three are separated by less

than a three-point margin heading into the M-40 event.

Expected entrants for this event include Nolan Allison, Adam Biltz, Jeff

Bloom, Joe Liguori, Jimmy McCune, Anthony McCune, Charlie Schultz, and

Jacob Dolinar among others. A near twenty car field of the winged

sprinters is anticipated for this event.

The night’s racing action will be capped off by a 30-lap feature.

After a busy start to the 2021 season, the series will take a welcome

break before returning to racing action August 13-14 at Lorain Raceway

Park in South Amherst, Ohio.

For more into on Must See Racing please visit www.mustseeracing.com [1].