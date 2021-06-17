M-40 UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING SPRINT SERIES

From MSR
June 15, 2021 – The Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine
Pro is off to its most competitive season in series history. The series
has saw four different winners in as many events thus far in 2021.
Charlie Schultz won the most recent event when the series visited the
Indianapolis Speedrome June 5.
The series will now shift its attention to M-40 Speedway in Jones,
Michigan this Saturday night June 19 for the “American Speedfest”.
The series will be making its first-ever visit to the 3/8-mile,
semi-banked asphalt oval.
The event will also be round #2 of the ENGINE PRO DASH FAST CAR
mini-series. Joe Liguori is the current points leader of the mini-series
with a three-point margin over Nolan Allison and Charlie Schultz who are
currently tied for second place. The top three are separated by less
than a three-point margin heading into the M-40 event.
Expected entrants for this event include Nolan Allison, Adam Biltz, Jeff
Bloom, Joe Liguori, Jimmy McCune, Anthony McCune, Charlie Schultz, and
Jacob Dolinar among others. A near twenty car field of the winged
sprinters is anticipated for this event.
The night’s racing action will be capped off by a 30-lap feature.
After a busy start to the 2021 season, the series will take a welcome
break before returning to racing action August 13-14 at Lorain Raceway
Park in South Amherst, Ohio.
For more into on Must See Racing please visit www.mustseeracing.com [1].