Cockrum Wins Williams Grove 100

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 18, 2021 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – Williams Grove 100

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Jason McDougal, 6, Klatt-20.354 (New Track Record); 2. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-20.729; 3. Shane Cottle, 81, BCR-20.813; 4. Chris Windom, 97, Lein-20.904; 5. Brady Bacon, 53, Five Three-20.921; 6. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-21.034; 7. Shane Cockrum, 71, BLS-21.065; 8. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice-21.076; 9. Robert Ballou, 9, Dyson-21.155; 10. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-21.169; 11. Casey Buckman, 74, C-Buck-21.310; 12. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-21.352; 13. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-21.408; 14. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-21.420; 15. Kyle Cummins, 69, Pink 69-21.450; 16. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-21.526; 17. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-21.574; 18. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-21.764; 19. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-22.049; 20. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-22.373; 21. Charles Davis Jr., 3, Simmons-22.712; 22. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-24.686; 23. Ronnie Wuerdeman, 33, Wuerdeman-NT; 24. Eric Gordon, 99, Armstrong-NT; 25. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-NT; 26. Chase Johnson, 17, Goodnight-NT.

FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cockrum (7), 2. Shane Cottle (3), 3. Chris Windom (4), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kyle Robbins (2), 6. Jason McDougal (1), 7. Carmen Perigo (17), 8. Justin Grant (6), 9. Robert Ballou (9), 10. Mike Haggenbottom (16), 11. Eric Gordon (22), 12. Casey Buckman (11), 13. Austin Nemire (12), 14. Bryan Gossel (19), 15. Travis Welpott (18), 16. Matt Goodnight (14), 17. Matt Westfall (10), 18. David Byrne (13), 19. Kyle Cummins (15), 20. Logan Seavey (8), 21. Charles Davis Jr. (21), 22. Dave Berkheimer (20). 46:25.138

**Ronnie Wuerdeman flipped over the turn three guardrail during qualifying.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-20 Jason McDougal, Laps 21-42 Logan Seavey, Laps 43-48 Jason McDougal, Laps 49-72 Justin Grant, Laps 73-100 Shane Cockrum.

USAC SILVER CROWN POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-116, 2-Justin Grant-110, 3-Kyle Robbins-99, 4-David Byrne-91, 5-Austin Nemire-80, 6-Mike Haggenbottom-78, 7-Logan Seavey-75, 8-Eric Gordon-74, 9-Shane Cockrum-73, 10-Bryan Gossel-72.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-83, 2-Thomas Meseraull-81, 3-Robert Ballou-73, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-62, 5-Brady Bacon-61, 6-Chris Windom-53, 7-Justin Grant-44, 8-Buddy Kofoid-41, 9-Logan Seavey-37, 10-Jake Swanson-36.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 25, 2021 – Madison International Speedway – Oregon, Wisconsin