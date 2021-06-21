Kofoid Wins Feature; McIntosh Wins Illinois SpeedWEEK Title

From POWRi

BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (June 20, 2021) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid earned his seventh win on the 2021 season, and 14th career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League victory on the final night of 2021 Illinois SPEEDweek at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL. Cannon McIntosh alongside his Dave Mac Motorsports crew got crowned the Illinois SPEEDweek champion to end the ninth annual Illinois SPEEDweek.

The 24-car field set up for 30-laps around the fast Fayette County Speedway, with Brent Crews and Bryant Wiedeman lined up the front row. At the drop of the green flag cars scattered and chose their best line to run. The young gun, Crews led the field around the top side as cars battled for position behind him. The field fought a bunch of cautions which resulted in a few restarts for the field.

Kofoid conquered the tough track and took the lead from Crews after a restart on lap 6. Kofoid, Crews, and Cannon McIntosh separated themselves from the rest of the field after a long green flag run. Even in lapped traffic, Kofoid couldn’t be stopped, he picked up the win for the final night of Illinois SPEEDweek. Brent Crews followed along in second and McIntosh rounded out the podium.

McIntosh ended Illinois SPEEDweek on a high note as well, as he got crowned SPEEDweek champion. McIntosh had one win, and a solid set of podium finishes for the week.

POWRi National Midget League

Fayette County Speedway

Brownstown, Illinois

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Taylor Reimer[1]

2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]

3. 85T-Ryan Timms[5]

4. 67K-Cade Lewis[3]

5. 15-Emerson Axsom[6]

6. 50-Daniel Adler[4]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[8]

DNS: 9E-Caden Englehart

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 49-Max Mittry[4]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

5. 72-Sam Johnson[6]

6. 91-Zach Daum[7]

7. 17C-Devin Camfield[8]

8. 56X-Mark Chisholm[3]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 86-Brent Crews[6]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[8]

4. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]

6. 00-Trey Gropp[5]

7. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[2]

8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[3]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

2. 86-Brent Crews[1]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]

5. 21K-Karter Sarff[10]

6. 5-Gavan Boschele[12]

7. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

8. 71-Kaylee Bryson[11]

9. 21-Emilio Hoover[18]

10. 10C-Dalton Camfield[23]

11. 25-Taylor Reimer[4]

12. 00-Trey Gropp[17]

13. 72-Sam Johnson[15]

14. 15-Emerson Axsom[14]

15. 97-Brenham Crouch[8]

16. 50-Daniel Adler[20]

17. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[21]

18. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[7]

19. 67K-Cade Lewis[13]

20. 49-Max Mittry[9]

21. 56X-Mark Chisholm[22]

22. 91-Zach Daum[16]

23. 17C-Devin Camfield[19]

24. 9E-Caden Englehart[24]