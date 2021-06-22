Tyler Knight Victorious with United Rebel Sprint Series at 81 Speedway

By Rick Salem

PARK CITY, Kansas (June 19, 2021) – The Drive to Zero POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing took to the 3/8-mile semi-banked 81 Speedway on Saturday night. Thirteen cars were in attendance, but it was Wright, Kansas’ Tyler Knight cashing in the victor.

Chad Salem and Jon Freeman set the pace for the 25-lap feature event. Tyler Knight took off with the early lead, with Jordan Knight and Ty Williams following. Zach Blurton began his march forward within the first five laps advancing position on JD Johnson and Jon Freeman to move into fourth.

The top-three cars put some distance between one another until lap traffic became a factor. Johnson and Freeman challenged each other for fifth, but it was Johnson pulling ahead. Jordan Knight and Ty Williams gained some ground on Tyler Knight, however Tyler Knight continued to prevail the race leader.

Tyler Knight went on the claim victory with the Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series, with Jordan Knight and Ty Williams rounding out the podium. Zach Blurton and JD Johnson completed the top-five finishers with Blurton earning the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award.

The Drive to Zero United Rebel Sprint Series will see a break in action before kicking off a hasty ten-race month in July. The series returns to action on Saturday, July 3 at “The Bullring” in LaCrosse, Kansas prior to spending Independence Day at Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more visit the URSS official website, www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up to date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint

Series (URSS).

United Rebel Sprint Series

81 Speedway – Park City, Kansas

June 19, 2021

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Jordan Knight, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Connor Atkinson, 4) Jon Freeman, 5) Chad Salem, 6) Mike Kleymann, 7) Luke Cranston

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) JD Johnson, 2) Zach Blurton, 3) Dylan Postier, 4) Tyler Knight, 5) Aaron Ploussard, 6) Jeremy Huish

A Feature (25 laps): 1) Tyler Knight, 2) Jordan Knight, 3) Ty Williams, 4) Zach Blurton, 5) JD Johnson, 6) Jon Freeman, 7) Connor Atkinson, 😎Aaron Ploussard, 9) Mike Kleymann, 10) Dylan Postier, 11) Chad Salem, 12) Luke Cranston, 13) Jeremy Huish