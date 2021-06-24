FAST Back In Action With 3 Events Upcoming

By Aaron Fry

After a few weekends off for the busy month of June for winged 410 sprints, The Ti22 Performance Inc. FAST on Dirt tour is ready to return to action. This Saturday, June 26th will find the series making its first ever appearance at Twin Cities Raceway Park near North Vernon, Indiana. Just 4 days later, FAST will headline the “Night The Stars Come Out” at Atomic Speedway with a $7,500 winner’s share on the line for the long running classic. Following Atomic, FAST will join their companion Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series for a doubleheader at Waynesfield Raceway Park in the “Jack Hewitt Classic”.

The big return with 3 events in 8 days will kick off this Saturday at Twin Cities for a 30 lap main event paying the standard FAST on Dirt purse of $3,000 to win and $350 to start. Winged 410 sprint car races have been a scarcity at the Jennings County oval through the years, but racers such as Steve Kinser, Bobby Allen, Kevin Briscoe, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr and many more legends have graced victory lane there against some stellar fields. FAST owner, Aaron Fry, and Twin Cities promoter, Tim Keithly, hope to return winged sprint cars as an annual special event at the racy 3/8 mile oval.

2019 tour champion Cole Duncan now sits atop the point standings and is fresh off an All Star Ohio Sprint Speedweek win at Fremont Speedway. Gary Taylor sits in the runner-up spot with Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley in third. The brother duo of Mitch and Jordan Harble hold down the fourth and fifth spots. Max Stambaugh, Lee Jacobs, Brandon Wimmer, Tyler Gunn and RJ Jacobs round out the top 10.

For this event, gates will be open at 2 pm with pill draw closing at 5 and driver meeting immediately following. Hot laps will begin at 5:30. General admission is $20 with pit passes being $35. Raceceivers are mandatory and we will be using the yellow Westhold transponders. All cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier tires. The right rears must be one of the following: H15, H20, Medium, W18 or Racesaver spec tire. The left rears must be the “H” series spec tire. New tires will be available at the track through the FAST tour. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wickerbill. Cars must weigh 1400 pounds with driver after qualifying and after the main event. The track WILL have methanol available. There are NO membership or entry fees to race with FAST.

The full purse breakdown is as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. B-Main non transfers are guaranteed $100. Heat races will pay the top 4 finishers: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Ohio, Helms & Sons Construction and TheCushion.com, where you can see the racing action live! Bonus cash and certificates will be awarded thanks to Kear’s Speed Shop, All Star Performance and The Bridge Restuarant of Sidney, Ohio.

For race day updates, be sure to follow FAST social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. For questions concerning this event, call Aaron Fry at 740-703-3768 or email sprinter14@hotmail.com.