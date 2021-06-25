Swanson and Stanfill Win at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (June 25, 2021) — Jake Swanson won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Bloomington Speedway. Swanson took advantage of his outside front row starting position to drive to his second feature victory of the 2021 season. A.J. Hopkins, Cole Bodine, Jordan Kinser, and Brayden Fox rounded out the top five.

Bryan Stanfill won the USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series main event.

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[2]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[3]

3. 57-Cole Bodine[4]

4. 70-Jordan Kinser[5]

5. 53-Brayden Fox[8]

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, June 25, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[1]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[4]

3. 70-Jordan Kinser[3]

4. 16-Harley Burns[2]

5. 75-Andy Bradley[8]

6. 34-Sterling Cling[6]

7. 26T-Matt Thompson[5]

8. 98-Brandon Morin[7]

9. 97-Austin Nigh[9]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 01-Anthony D’Alessio[1]

2. 57-Cole Bodine[2]

3. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[4]

5. 20-Jake Bland[7]

6. 99-Alec Sipes[5]

7. 44-Dickie Gaines[8]

8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[6]

DNS: 11-Matt Beckwith

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[2]

2. 04-AJ Hopkins[3]

3. 57-Cole Bodine[4]

4. 70-Jordan Kinser[5]

5. 53-Brayden Fox[8]

6. 16-Harley Burns[7]

7. 75-Andy Bradley[9]

8. 01-Anthony D’Alessio[1]

9. 44-Dickie Gaines[14]

10. 97-Austin Nigh[17]

11. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[16]

12. 98-Brandon Morin[15]

13. 26T-Matt Thompson[13]

14. 20-Jake Bland[10]

15. 14-Jadon Rogers[6]

16. 34-Sterling Cling[11]

17. 99-Alec Sipes[12]

DNS: 11-Matt Beckwith

USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Tyler Nelson[2]

2. 10-Chett Gehrke[4]

3. 11-Jeff Schindler[3]

4. 75-Bryan Stanfill[9]

5. 17L-Billy Lawless[1]

6. 37-Max Adams[8]

7. 83-Jeff Beasley[6]

8. 37S-Brayton Lynch[7]

9. 4K-Kayla Roell[5]

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 75-Bryan Stanfill[4]

2. 10-Chett Gehrke[2]

3. 37-Max Adams[6]

4. 37S-Brayton Lynch[8]

5. 11-Jeff Schindler[3]

6. 17L-Billy Lawless[5]

7. 83-Jeff Beasley[7]

8. 88-Tyler Nelson[1]

9. 4K-Kayla Roell[9]