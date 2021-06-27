Brent Marks Wins the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 26, 2021) — Brent Marks won the second round of Central Pennsylvania Speedweek Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway during the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial in dominating fashion. Marks started on the front row and drove away from the field for the victory. Rico Abreu turned in another strong performance finishing in the runner up position with Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, and Paul McMahan rounding out the top five.
PA Speedweek / Kevin Gobrecht Memorial
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Feature:
1. 19m-Brent Marks
2. 24r-Rico Abreu
3. 51-Freddie Rahmer
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 5-Paul McMahan
6. 38-Cory Haas
7. 1x-Chad Trout
8. 87-Alan Krimes
9. 13-Justin Peck
10. 55k-Robbie Kendall
11. 21-Matt Campbell
12. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
13. 07-Skylar Gee
14. 27-Devon Borden
15. 19w-Troy Wagaman
16. 5x-Buddy Kofoid
17. 16-Gerald Mcintyre
18. 6-Ryan Smith
19. 5c-Dylan Cisney
20. 69k-Lance Dewease
21. 92-Dylan Norris
22. 59-Jimmy Siegel
23. 15h-Sam Hafertepe
24. 24-T.J. Stutts