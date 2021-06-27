Brent Marks Wins the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 26, 2021) — Brent Marks won the second round of Central Pennsylvania Speedweek Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway during the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial in dominating fashion. Marks started on the front row and drove away from the field for the victory. Rico Abreu turned in another strong performance finishing in the runner up position with Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, and Paul McMahan rounding out the top five.

PA Speedweek / Kevin Gobrecht Memorial

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Feature:

1. 19m-Brent Marks

2. 24r-Rico Abreu

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 5-Paul McMahan

6. 38-Cory Haas

7. 1x-Chad Trout

8. 87-Alan Krimes

9. 13-Justin Peck

10. 55k-Robbie Kendall

11. 21-Matt Campbell

12. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

13. 07-Skylar Gee

14. 27-Devon Borden

15. 19w-Troy Wagaman

16. 5x-Buddy Kofoid

17. 16-Gerald Mcintyre

18. 6-Ryan Smith

19. 5c-Dylan Cisney

20. 69k-Lance Dewease

21. 92-Dylan Norris

22. 59-Jimmy Siegel

23. 15h-Sam Hafertepe

24. 24-T.J. Stutts